Lawmakers pass sweeping bill amid rising food insecurity: 'These are practical steps'

Nigeria has taken an important step in working toward a more sustainable future by addressing key climate concerns.

In early July, the Kogi State House of Assembly voted to pass the Kogi State Climate Change Agency Establishment bill. The legislation creates a dedicated agency to address challenges caused by the changing climate.

The Kogi State Agency for Climate Change will be responsible for developing and implementing policies and strategies to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change, as well as promoting environmental sustainability.

As reported by Leadership, House Speaker Hon. Aliyu Umar Yusuf said the legislature is committed to spearheading the fight against the increase of critical climate issues. Yusuf revealed that the body would also take part in a tree-planting event to help celebrate the global climate action.

"This agency will give legal backing to our climate action strategies and demonstrate the seriousness of Kogi State in tackling environmental challenges," Commissioner for Information and Communications Kingsley Fanwo said. "... These are practical steps to not only protect lives but also ensure the sustainable development of our state."

Nigeria has faced many significant challenges in recent years, including rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, and coastal erosion. These impacts are worsening existing environmental and economic issues, leading to food insecurity, resource conflicts, and even displacement.

However, the country has shown an increased desire to enact positive change and a willingness to work to resolve concerns regarding the nation's carbon pollution. As the Climate Action Tracker reported, Nigeria has implemented many policies that work toward achieving its net zero target by 2060.

In April, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu released a statement calling attention to the country's climate plan. "The global climate emergency demands our collective, courageous, and sustained leadership," Tinubu said. "For Nigeria, the urgency of this moment is clear: We view climate action not as a cost to development but as a strategic imperative."

