Experts raise red flag about overlooked detail in fight against global threat — here's what you need to know

For some communities, it is an existential threat.

Experts at a recent global summit in Nepal stated that most frameworks addressing rising global temperatures still overlook one massive detail: the cultural and spiritual losses caused by worsening disasters.

What's happening?

The UNDP Nepal reported that when policy leaders calculate climate-related damage, they tend to overlook the aspects that are more difficult to measure. This can range from the destruction of ancestral lands to the erosion of traditional ways of life.

This gap was a major focus of May's Sagarmatha Sambaad, a high-level dialogue hosted by the government of Nepal. It comes at a time when Nepal is experiencing increasingly severe weather events, including eight droughts in the past 12 winters.

Why is this summit important?

As melting glaciers and disrupted monsoon patterns bring more floods and droughts to Nepal, experts say the cost of these disasters is far greater than what's been formally acknowledged. Not only do events like these destroy infrastructure, but they also take a toll on identity and social cohesion.

Although extreme weather conditions have always occurred, scientists overwhelmingly agree that human-induced pollution is supercharging these events, making them more powerful and dangerous to communities.

For mountain communities in particular, the erasure of ancestral territory and the rituals tied to it is an existential threat. Experts estimate that climate-related losses could eat into more than 2% of Nepal's gross domestic product by 2050.

And it's not just Nepal. Small island nations have called for new funding pathways to rebuild after similar losses, as they have been unable to access money from larger aid programs.

What's being done about this need?

Nepal is taking the lead. In May, it launched its latest Nationally Determined Contribution, or NDC 3.0, which serves as the country's climate roadmap. For the first time, the document includes a full section on non-economic loss and damage.

There are also signs of global momentum. At the summit, representatives from the United Nations and other international groups outlined a new funding tool: the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage.

To secure access, experts recommend that Nepal and similar nations establish a national registry to track non-economic losses, study past disasters, and develop targeted proposals in the $5-20 million range.

On an individual level, the best one can do is to remain informed about critical climate issues impacting the planet. By understanding the scope of these issues and the necessary actions to address them, individuals can contribute to a future that adequately funds these resistance efforts and provides support to those in need worldwide.

