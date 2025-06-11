Onlooker sparks outrage with photo of yacht owned by 'Harry Potter' author JK Rowling: 'Greedy'

The comments section was quick to speculate that Rowling may have been leasing the vessel to someone.

The city of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, is home to beautiful shorelines with pristine views. In the r/halifax subreddit, one user captured an image of a massive yacht parked on a dock.

"Apparently there's a really famous lady currently on this chartered yacht on the Halifax waterfront. Does anyone know who?" the original poster asked.

It didn't take long for the comments section to figure out exactly who the large boat belonged to.

"SAMSARA which seems to be owned by J.K. Rowling," one user wrote.

J.K. Rowling is the world-famous author responsible for the creation of the Harry Potter book series. She has recently been the subject of controversy for some of her comments about transgender people, especially women, by using dehumanizing language and voicing opinions such as "there are no trans kids."

The comments section was quick to speculate that Rowling may have been leasing the boat to a Halifax resident. However, it was not happy with such a large vessel taking up space in a local dock.

While Rowling isn't necessarily breaking any laws by purchasing and docking a huge marine craft, it is important to remember that boats like these generate substantial waste and pollution when they are constructed.

Large amounts of steel, fiberglass, and plastic are processed and shaped. This consumes a ton of energy and leaves behind a lot of material that isn't biodegradable.

Big boats also consume a significant amount of fuel, leading to emissions of heat-trapping gases that negatively affect our ozone layer, which protects against cancer-causing radiation, and contribute to the accelerated warming of our climate.

Additionally, the noise generated by such large vessels can disrupt marine life in the area.

The comments section pointed out the absurdity of such a large boat being parked in the quiet community. One commenter described it as "greedy."

Another user asked, "$1.5M a week [to lease it], and you take it to Halifax?"

