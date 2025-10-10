New details emerge about unbelievable holdings of one of world's richest monarchs

King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand inherited a fortune following his father's death in 2016, and the true extent of that fortune has finally been exposed.

The fortune is estimated to be equivalent to approximately $43 billion, making him one of, if not the, richest monarch in the world.

Vajiralongkorn was born in 1952 as the only child of then-King Bhumibol and Queen Sirikit. He became a trained pilot of jets and helicopters after graduating from a military academy, a likely influence on one of the most significant assets of his wealth: planes.

The monarch boasts an extensive portfolio of luxurious assets that would make even some of the world's most prominent billionaires blush, including over 17,000 acres of land in Bangkok, which significantly boosts his net worth through real estate holdings.

This makes the Thai monarchy the largest landowner in the entire city, an issue that has led to protests.

Keeping public land in the hands of the wealthy allows them to do as they please with it, which could be against the will of those who live there or at the expense of the local environment, making this an issue in its own right.

To make matters worse, however, Vajiralongkorn's aforementioned affection for planes extends to a fleet of over 38 private jets for personal and commercial travel. If that wasn't enough, he also has 52 golden boats for maritime travel.

Waste doesn't even begin to capture the full scope of this luxury. Studies have already found that wealthy lifestyles like this carry most of the blame for many of the world's ongoing environmental issues, directly linked to the tons of planet-warming gases that are produced by assets like private jets and luxury cruise liners.

Scientists are also experimenting with new and innovative alternatives for jet fuel and sustainable options that can reduce emissions, but the core issue at play with private jets is the wasteful mindset that justifies flying an entire plane just to accommodate a single person or small group.

While flying on mainstream airlines contributes to planet-warming emissions as well, citizens can help by choosing direct flights or supporting airlines that have eco-friendly practices.

More broadly, following and supporting ​​climate-friendly policies makes a significant impact in protecting the environment.

