Backlash erupts after city greenlights massive private jet campus at airport: 'Will further degrade the public health ...'

"This proposal will primarily serve the millionaire and billionaire class of high flyers."

The approval of a 13-acre private jet campus in Oregon has drawn the ire of climate activists.

In April, the Port of Portland Commission approved a 35-year lease agreement with HIO Development LLC to construct a hub for private jets at the Hillsboro Airport in Oregon.

The $45 million agreement also comes with an optional 10-year extension that could keep the hub around until at least 2070.

As the Forest Grove News Times reported, the development would include two rows of interconnected hangars along with a shared aircraft ramp, fueling stations, and a parking lot for vehicles.

HIO Development will lease each of the hangars to individual clients, which may be corporate entities or private owners.

The project will commence in 2026, with the construction covering around 343,500 square feet. Once the first phase of the hub is complete, a second 230,000 square feet construction project is expected to be completed within five years.

Stephen Winkle, the Port of Portland's senior manager of general aviation and airside properties, says that it would collect rent from the project. Winkle estimated that $15.25 million would be generated from the initial rental term.

Despite the projected revenue for the Port of Portland, environmentalists are admonishing the future private jet hub, calling it a detriment to the region. Miki Barnes, founder of Oregon Aviation Watch, noted the increase in air pollution that would stem from the hub.

"This proposal will primarily serve the millionaire and billionaire class of high flyers whose lavish travel habits and lifestyles will further degrade the public health, environment, and biological diversity in Washington County," Barnes said, per the News Times.

In a study published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment, researchers estimated that private aviation was responsible for at least 15.6 megatonnes of carbon dioxide emissions in 2023.

That equates to around 3.6 tons of CO2 per flight. CO2 emissions have been directly linked to the rise in the global temperatures, which has resulted in rising sea levels and a change in historic weather patterns.

"At a crucial juncture in the history of this planet, when many Oregonians are making a concerted effort to reduce their carbon footprint by driving less, using public transit, bicycling, walking and supporting high-speed rail options, the Port of Portland, rather than advocating for a significant reduction in air traffic, is promoting aviation growth and expansion on behalf of a wealthy few," Barnes added.

