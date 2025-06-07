New study reveals disturbing impacts of luxurious lifestyles of the wealthy: 'We can directly link them'

"This is not an academic discussion."

A new study has linked a majority of planet-warming pollution with the luxurious lifestyles of the wealthy.

Earth's average global temperature continues to increase, and the past decade has featured the highest temperatures since at least the 1800s, when scientists started consistently recording the data.

Higher temperatures cause extreme weather events, including heat waves, floods, and hurricanes, to occur more frequently. Their effects can be catastrophic — according to the World Economic Forum, "climate-intensified natural disasters may lead to $12.5 trillion in economic losses and over two billion healthy life years lost by 2050."

To reduce planet-warming pollution, we have to find out what — or who — is causing them, and that's exactly what this study set out to do. The findings, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, revealed that "two-thirds of warming is attributable to the wealthiest 10%."

"Our study shows that extreme climate impacts are not just the result of abstract global emissions," said Sarah Schöngart, lead author of the study, per The Independent. "Instead, we can directly link them to our lifestyle and investment choices, which in turn are linked to wealth."

These wealth-linked lifestyle choices include frequent air travel, owning several large properties, and overconsumption of goods.

One way to address disproportionate emissions involves implementing a carbon tax on particularly high-pollution activities, such as flying via private jet. A carbon tax can reduce emissions by disincentivizing the activity, and its revenue can fund green energy initiatives.

A carbon tax can be helpful, but it doesn't quite get to the root of the problem: unsustainability. Fossil fuels are a finite, nonrenewable resource, and experts estimate we'll run out of coal, oil, and gas within the next 100 years.

Fortunately, scientists across the world are working on more efficient ways to collect and use renewable energy such as solar, wind, and hydropower. Sustainable alternatives are out there, including solar-powered homes, electric vehicles, and even all-electric aircrafts.

There isn't a quick and easy solution to the changing climate — it will take a combination of policy adjustments, technological advancements, and a shifting culture. Whatever we decide to do, it's best to do it now.

Researchers stressed that the time for talking is over — it's time to take action.

"This is not an academic discussion — it's about the real impacts of the climate crisis today," Carl-Friedrich Schleussner, co-author of the study, told The Independent.

