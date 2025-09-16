Kia unveils head-turning electric van with unique design: 'Ready to face the world'

For what the PV5 promises, it's well worth the price tag.

Kia's new EV is crossing continents.

The PV5 has made its way to Europe. The electric van joins Kia's expansive electric vehicle lineup of sedans and SUVs.

The van was available for pre-order in the United Kingdom earlier this year for £32,995 ($44,862), according to Electrek.

For what the PV5 promises, it's well worth the price tag. It features a unique boxy look, collision-avoidance assistance, digital key access, and more. It promises 400 kilometers (249 miles) of range and ultra-fast charging from 10% to 80% in less than 30 minutes.

It has a spacious interior, seating five to nine passengers depending on the model. With foldable seats and flat floors, the van has ample storage for luggage, camping equipment, and more.

For about $45,000, this EV is a steal. The average price of a new electric vehicle is around $55,000, according to Kelley Blue Book. A gas-powered car costs, on average, just $7,000 less, but tax credits and rebates can close or eliminate that gap.

These savings won't be around much longer, so if you're itching to make your next car an EV, there's no time like the present.

Driving an electric vehicle can save you hundreds of dollars a month on fuel, and it can lower maintenance costs, too.

EV drivers with home solar save even more, as they can reduce charging costs to as little as $0. The cherry on top? EnergySage can help homeowners save up to $10,000 on solar system installation.

EVs are great for your wallet, and they're even better for the environment. While gas-powered cars produce tons of tailpipe pollution, EVs emit none at all, significantly reducing your carbon footprint.

Even when factoring in production-related emissions from lithium mining and battery recycling, EVs still come out on top in terms of sustainability.

The PV5 looks promising, and Kia Sweden shared that the van is finally "unboxed, washed, and ready to face the world," per Electrek.

