New study reveals surprising insight for electric vehicle drivers: 'The latest data is really positive'

An analysis by Geotab on the availability of electric vehicle chargers in Ireland found that County Kerry wins out with the most public options.

According to the analysis, Kerry has an EV charger for every six EVs. Other counties, such as Mayo and Longford, have similar ratios, making charging infrastructure the best it's ever been in Ireland.

The country, like others, has been slow in transitioning to EVs in part because of charging anxiety. Charging anxiety is common for people who make the switch from gas-powered vehicles; while many prefer to recharge their vehicles at home, they want to know that if they're out and about, enough charging stations are available.

The Geotab analysis and the government's plan to install charging stations every 60 kilometers should help alleviate the issue.

According to the Irish Electric Vehicle Association, there are also over 80 applications for planned fast charger sites across Ireland, and it predicts that by the end of 2025, the scale of infrastructure will be nearly triple what it was in previous years.

"The latest data is really positive as it illustrates how quickly the charging network is expanding and catching up with the amount of service stations available for traditional vehicles," Phil Barnes, Geotab business development manager for the United Kingdom and Ireland said, per Business Plus.

With more charging stations, more people may be encouraged to switch to electric vehicles, saving them money on the cost of gas and routine maintenance. More EVs on the road will also reduce air pollution as well as noise pollution since these vehicles are quieter than regular cars.

"The ambition and measures set out in the Programme for Government to substantially increase the number of public charging points, putting us ahead of the European average, and reduce the average distance between EV recharging points will help increase the momentum behind the adoption of zero emission vehicles in Ireland," Barnes explained.

