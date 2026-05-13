Kentucky utilities turn to small nuclear reactors as data center boom tests the grid

The announcement is getting noticed because it brings together two major trends at once.

Kentucky's energy future is now part of a much bigger conversation.

Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities are drawing fresh attention after announcing a collaboration with X-energy to explore leveraging small modular reactors — or SMRs — as data center growth and other large electricity demands put increasing pressure on the grid.

In early May, the Kentucky utilities began "early project feasibility activities" with X-energy to study whether SMRs could help support "long-term grid reliability across the Commonwealth," according to the Lane Report.

The news is getting noticed because it brings together two major trends: the rapid rise of power-hungry data centers and the renewed push for nuclear energy in the United States.

Utilities across the country are increasingly looking for ways to serve large-load customers without overwhelming existing systems, and SMRs are being presented as one possible solution.

For everyday customers, a central issue has been potential safety concerns. Another is grid reliability.

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Data centers and other major users can sharply increase electricity demand, forcing utilities to plan years ahead to keep the lights on without major price spikes or supply crunches.

Supporters say SMRs could provide large amounts of steady, low-pollution electricity while using less space and potentially being built faster than conventional reactors. That could help strengthen energy security and reduce dependence on fossil fuels during periods of high demand.

But nuclear power remains complicated. SMRs still face questions around cost, waste disposal, safety, and whether promised construction timelines will actually hold up in the real world.

Critics have also pointed to concerns about whether nuclear investments could augment weapons proliferation and whether major investments in new nuclear projects could pull money away from other cleaner energy options.

For Kentucky, the discussion around SMRs remains an early-stage exploration, not a final commitment. But it meanwhile shows how the data center boom is reshaping grid planning.

For now, the overall reaction to leveraging SMRs appears mixed: optimism about a new source of reliable power, paired with caution about nuclear's old and unresolved challenges.

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