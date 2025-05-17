High-tech companies announce quest to bury nuclear reactors a mile underground: 'Highest levels of safety'

The companies plan to operate the first reactors in 2029.

A new nuclear energy technique could soon be running massive data centers that power today's digital lives with zero carbon emissions and barely a trace on the Earth's surface.

Nuclear energy company Deep Fission and Endeavour, an organization focused on sustainable infrastructure, have partnered for the task, according to a press release. Together, the companies plan to bury small modular reactors one mile deep in the ground. The goal is to produce two gigawatts of nuclear energy to supply power to Endeavour's data centers.

Data centers are essential parts of the technology that powers the internet, artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency mining, and more. However, they use a staggering amount of electricity, much of which comes from fossil fuels. As digital tech grows, so does the demand for cleaner, more affordable energy.

Deep Fission and Endeavour are trying to help with their carbon-free power source that's safer and provides electricity cheaper than traditional nuclear power plants.

"Our technology not only ensures the highest levels of safety but also positions us to deliver zero-carbon continuous power at a cost of just 5-7 cents per kWh," Elizabeth Muller, co-founder and CEO of Deep Fission, said in the press release.

Fission energy is behind this new tech development. With fission energy, the nucleus of an atom splits to create energy. That energy heats water into steam, which moves a turbine to generate power. Fission energy currently powers traditional nuclear plants, but moving the reactors underground eliminates most of the construction costs required to place them above ground. Plus, the underground reactors can take advantage of the Earth's natural pressure and temperature to make them safer, acting like a built-in shield against leaks or accidents.

Underground fission energy is a step toward a healthier and broader energy future. Right now, the world leans heavily on a few renewable energy sources like wind and solar power. While helpful, they rely on the right weather conditions to work well. Nuclear energy is constant. Adding safer, underground reactors to the world's energy supply diversifies clean energy options and reduces harmful air pollution from dirtier energy sources.

That's beneficial for communities. Pollution from traditional power plants can have several health-related consequences, including heart disease and asthma. Every step taken to lower pollution benefits the planet and the people living on it.

According to the press release, the Deep Fission and Endeavour partnership will "redefine how clean energy is incorporated into electricity-demanding industries." The companies plan to operate the first reactors in 2029.

