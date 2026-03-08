Startup achieves breakthrough to unlock next-gen energy

"Reinforces [our] role in producing and delivering the next generation of scalable, reliable energy."

Italian startup Terra Innovatum won't find the parts it needs for its SOLO small modular nuclear reactor at the local hardware store.

That's why its announcement that a supply chain has been secured for device components is being heralded as a big win.

"Our progress across both the nuclear and non-nuclear supply chain reflects disciplined engineering and a design philosophy centered on execution and on exploiting consolidated research and development and past experience," company co-founder Marco Cherubini said in a news release.

Terra is working on an emerging type of fission reactor that's being developed by experts around the world. Because of their size and design, the small modular units can be factory-made and used in remote locations where full-size plants can't be built, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency. Unlike typical nuclear plants, the SMRs are cooled by gas, molten salts, or other substances — not water. Terra's SOLO unit uses gas, according to the company.

While the World Nuclear Association has dozens of SMR projects plotted on a tracker map — many in North America and Europe — most have "TBD" or "N/A" as a deployment date. China has an SMR operating, with another one expected to go live this year. Several other projects are set for completion through the end of the decade and shortly thereafter, including one developed by Westinghouse in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Terra is planning for SOLO to go live in 2028 after a decade of development. The parts supply chain will provide fuel, control mechanisms, cooling tubes, and other key equipment.

"This milestone supports continued progress across manufacturing planning, regulatory engagement, and commercial discussion," per the release.

The SMR is billed as being the world's first one that can be commercially deployable anywhere on Earth. It is intended to run continuously for 15 years without refueling, with a core swap providing 45 years of operation. Enhanced safety is said to make SOLO incapable of melting or exploding. A rendering on the company website shows an apparent Terra power station in the middle of a futuristic city, powering the urban center.

It's an amazing and timely vision, as surging electricity prices are reportedly rising faster than inflation. That's partly because data center power demand continues to escalate.

Nuclear fission generates heat to power a turbine for electricity without harmful air pollution. Continued reliance on coal, oil, and gas for energy is contributing to planetary overheating that is increasing the risk of extreme weather, such as droughts, floods, and other disasters, according to NASA.

But the concept isn't without critics, and the Union of Concerned Scientists is skeptical. Experts reported that designs analyzed in 2021 are "not likely" to be "significantly" safer than standard nuclear facilities. The United States has 54 plants in operation that produce energy and nuclear waste and carry rare — albeit disastrous — meltdown risks. Security and weapons proliferation are also noted as concerns.

Proponents argue that the waste is manageable, the risks are low, and the electricity production is abundant.

Other analysts reported that energy sources such as solar and wind are far less expensive and much safer. New York financial advisory firm Lazard said renewables are the cheapest, fastest power sources to deploy for grid use.

But the WNA's project map shows that investment remains strong for SMRs, and Terra thinks its project will become the benchmark.

"This momentum strengthens our path toward commercialization and reinforces Terra Innovatum's role in producing and delivering the next generation of scalable, reliable energy solutions," Cherubini said in the release.

