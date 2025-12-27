Experts sound alarm about harmful side effect of AI boom: 'Resources aren't in place'

Major U.S. technology companies are investing billions of dollars into AI data center projects, while those same efforts are straining the electrical grid and leading to reductions in the segments of the workforce.

What's happening?

Wired reported that Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta, and Amazon laid out roughly $370 billion in capital expenditures for AI data centers in 2025, and that number is projected to continue rising in 2026.

Last quarter, Microsoft alone invested nearly $35 billion into the development of data centers, a number that the report says is equivalent to 45% of its revenue.

These investments have led to a stock market boom, the report explained, but the question is whether this growth is sustainable as AI infrastructure spending climbs and companies use dubious accounting tricks to protect their bottom line.

Why is this boom in AI data centers important?

The energy-intensive calculations required to support machine learning and AI processing mean that data centers consume electricity — and water resources — at a staggering rate. In addition to powering the hardware, a vast amount of energy is needed to cool down the machines due to the intense heat generated.

But the report notes that the U.S. isn't building enough grid capacity to support this rapid expansion. Not only that, but those living in areas near data center operations could see an increase in their utility bills to help shoulder the costs.

Zachary Krause, an energy analyst at East Daley Analytics who has studied the data center industry, told the outlet, "I think it is very likely we will see a lot of these facilities constructed with computing equipment in place but there won't be electrons to power these facilities, because the fuel resources aren't in place."

The United Nations projects that in advanced economies, data centers will drive more than 20% of growth in electricity demand between now and 2030, but the U.S. may be lagging behind countries like China in developing new energy-generation capacity.

Wired shared a Climate Energy Finance report that shows China added 429 gigawatts of sustainable energy capacity in 2024, while a Clean Power report indicates that the U.S. only added around 49 gigawatts of new clean energy projects that year.

A letter sent to the White House by OpenAI warned that "limits on how much electricity the U.S. can generate to power AI development" may impact the country's global lead in artificial intelligence, the report explained.

In addition to straining the energy infrastructure, the focus on AI data centers has left companies with less capital to invest in hiring, while at the same time, the technology is set to replace many entry-level positions through automation.

What's being done about the situation?

The public needs to make its voice heard in hopes of changing the current administration's policies that reduce funding and development for renewable energy projects, which are key to balancing the electrical grid.

Many believe that the rapid advancement of AI data center projects can also help drive innovation in the renewable energy sector, while the technology itself can help optimize renewable energy grids and fast-track climate solutions.

Progress is still being made toward transitioning our electrical grid to more sustainable sources, even in the face of this dispiriting news.

According to reports earlier this year, more than 30% of utility-scale electricity generation capacity now comes from renewable energy sources, including solar, wind, and geothermal projects.

