Officials pass sweeping ban on sale of popular product near schools: 'This law is about protecting our children'

Local businesses are usually pillars of the community, but not when they are harmful to children. That's where Atlanta officials are stepping in to protect them.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Atlanta City Council has unanimously passed a law that will ban retail stores selling electronic cigarettes, such as disposable vape products, from operating near elementary and middle schools.

While it's illegal for anyone under 21 to purchase and use electronic cigarettes, critics argue that marketing with candy flavors is targeting children.

Some disposable vapes even come with a touch screen that can display apps such as Facebook, WhatsApp, X, and WeChat.

The Journal-Constitution noted that in 2024, the "U.S. Food and Drug Administration found that nearly 6% — or more than 1.6 million — of middle and high school students across the country actively use vape products."

It was a slight decline from 2023, when 8% of school-age children were reported using vapes.

Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari, who spearheaded the bill, said: "This law is about protecting our children — full stop."

Georgia has tried and had only minor success in passing legislation that helps curb vape use among children. In 2021, it increased the age requirement for purchasing vapes from 18 to 21. In 2023, "vaping in smoke-free areas became a misdemeanor," per the Journal-Constitution.

According to the United Kingdom's National Health Service, vaping is risky for children because they are more at risk of getting addicted to the nicotine in vapes since "evidence suggests the developing brain is more sensitive to its addictive effects."

Additionally, the Royal Children's Hospital in Australia noted: "Many e-cigarettes contain known carcinogens and inhaling cancer-causing chemicals increases the risk of cancers. In the longer term, e-cigarette use also increases the risk of heart disease."

Not only are disposable vapes harmful to your health, but they're also harmful to the environment. These disposable vapes come with a lithium battery and plastic packaging, which generates a lot of waste, and many are not disposed of properly. One Reddit user was disgusted to find vapes on the ground.

They can leach toxic chemicals into the soil and toxic gases into the air. Lithium batteries are especially toxic if not disposed of properly because of the metals they contain, such as cobalt and nickel.

If you want to see more restrictions on vaping products in your area, consider taking local action to get similar laws passed.

