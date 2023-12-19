‘Succession’ star takes new public stance fueled by ‘despair’: ‘It is too late for half measures’

Actor Jeremy Strong, who portrayed Kendall Roy in HBO’s Emmy-winning drama, has joined the board of Climate Emergency Fund (CEF).

A “Succession” star is hoping to shake things up after his “sense of despair” fueled him to take action.

Axios’ Andrew Freedman reported on Dec. 4 that actor Jeremy Strong, who portrayed Kendall Roy in HBO’s Emmy-winning drama, has joined the board of Climate Emergency Fund (CEF).

“It is too late for half measures,” Strong told Axios.

The stated goal of the Los Angeles–based nonprofit is to create change through “disruptive, nonviolent” climate advocacy.

Strong said some of the organizations supported by CEF use “controversial and divisive” forms of protest. While we can help the planet with simple money-saving steps that change our relationship with energy, the actor feels more “catalytic, transformative action” is needed.

Calling attention to the Biden administration’s plans to increase exports of liquified natural gas and ending the use of dirty energy are reportedly both on the agenda for CEF.

A new study by Cornell University suggests that liquified natural gas may be worse for the environment than coal — the dirtiest form of energy, per the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Data from the Energy Information Administration, meanwhile, shows 79% of energy in the United States came from coal, oil, and gas in 2022.

Yet dirty energy is the main factor driving the dangerous rise of global temperatures, which have also caused concerns about the spread of disease and food security.

The U.S. is one of the seven biggest contributors to planet-warming pollution, according to the United Nations, joining the European Union, China, India, Indonesia, Brazil, and the Russian Federation.

The U.N. has noted the importance of transitioning to clean energy like solar and wind to “avoid the worst impacts of climate change,” but only 13% of energy in the U.S. came from renewable energy sources in 2022.

“No one thinks that putting mashed potatoes on an artwork is going to lead in a direct way to legislation,” Strong told Axios.

“But the act of ‘symbolically’ desecrating something singularly beautiful and invaluable should speak volumes to us, as that is unequivocally what we are doing to our planet,” he added.

