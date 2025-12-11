Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez raise eyebrows as recent celeb encounter comes to light — here's what's happening

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos are once again drawing attention for how they use their $500 million megayacht, Koru — this time by reportedly offering it as a private escape for singer Katy Perry and her new partner, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The couple has been spotted spending time aboard the ship, which has become a symbol of the extreme luxury lifestyle made possible by high-pollution travel.

According to reporting from Supercar Blondie, Perry and Trudeau have been using the 416-foot Koru as a secluded getaway far from paparazzi attention. The yacht, which can travel up to 7,000 nautical miles and is so large it often docks beside oil tankers, has long been a centerpiece of the Bezoses' relationship. Perry's ties with the couple deepened after she flew with Blue Origin earlier this year, a flight reportedly costing millions.

To ensure total privacy, the Bezoses are also offering Abeona, Koru's dedicated support yacht, to ferry guests offshore. The arrangement enables the vessel to remain anchored far from ports and public view.

While celebrity getaways are nothing new, megayachts of this scale have become a growing point of concern because of their outsized environmental impact. Research has shown that superyachts are among the highest-emitting forms of personal transportation — with a single long-distance trip capable of burning enough fuel to power hundreds of homes.

These displays of ultrahigh-consumption living stand in stark contrast to everyday efforts by communities working to reduce waste, cut harmful carbon pollution, and build cleaner infrastructure. Technologies like electric boats, sustainable tourism initiatives, and emerging regulations on maritime pollution are helping steer the industry toward a more responsible future.

As conversations about wealth, responsibility, and the future of our warming world continue, megayachts like Koru — and how they're used by the wealthy — remain a flashpoint for public debate.





