Onlooker captures stunning video of luxury yacht capsizing within 15 minutes of first launch: 'I'm not surprised'

A luxury yacht capsized and sank within 15 minutes of launching on its maiden voyage, according to The Sun.

The Dolce Vento set off from the coast of Zonguldak in northern Turkey. Before long, it began to list to one side before tipping entirely. The owner and two crew members on board disembarked and swam to shore safely. Recovery crews were shortly dispatched to the scene of the sunken vessel.

The 78-foot ship cost a little over $960,000 and was reportedly built in Med Yilmaz Shipyard. While this incident was an extra-speedy waste of money, even pricier yachts have failed early in their lives.

Besides the tackiness involved with such displays of wealth disparity, luxury lifestyles pose a disproportionate threat to the environment. One study suggested that the two private jets owned by Jeff Bezos release more pollution in a year than the average Amazon worker does in 207 years, for example. According to the same study, yachts produce more pollution annually than the average European does in 585 years.

This atmospheric pollution is a direct driver in exacerbating destructive weather patterns such as floods, droughts, and heat waves. These incur a wide range of agricultural, housing, and ecological costs.

Expert reactions on the Turkish yacht capsizing suggested that there was a miscalculation of the metacentric height of the vessel, which is the distance between its center of gravity and its metacenter.

Reddit commenters had a good laugh over the Turkish yacht capsizing.

"I'm not surprised it sunk considering it cost $940k," one Redditor said. "A new yacht of that size would be at least 5x that price. Sounds like they got this from Yacht Temu."

"If maybe you think you didn't do a good job this week, remind yourself that at least you didn't screw up this badly," another replied.

