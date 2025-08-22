Vice President JD Vance faces backlash over illegal fishing trip at foreign secretary's estate: 'Administrative oversight'

This was not the first time that a Vance vacation stirred controversy.

A JD Vance vacation has once again landed the vice president in hot water after it came to light that he engaged in illegal fishing during a recent trip to the United Kingdom, The Guardian reported.

Despite U.K. law requiring that all people over the age of 13 possess a rod license when fishing, Vance did not have such a permit when he went fishing on the private estate of David Lammy, England's foreign secretary.

While Vance did not catch a fish, he said, "All my kids did," The Guardian reported.

Since they all are under age 13, Vance's children did not require fishing licenses.

In response, the Foreign Office acknowledged what it called an "administrative oversight," saying that Lammy had purchased the appropriate licenses after the fact, per The Guardian.

Lammy wrote to the Environment Office to acknowledge the situation, thanking it for its work protecting the nation's fisheries, according to a spokesperson, The Guardian reported.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

This was not the first time that a Vance vacation has stirred controversy over the U.S. vice president's apparent disregard for environmental considerations.

For a celebration of his 41st birthday, the Army Corps of Engineers changed the water outflows from Caesar Creek Lake in Ohio to create "ideal kayaking conditions" for the veep and his family.

Vance's actions have highlighted the disregard that the wealthy and powerful show for the rights of others to enjoy a healthy, safe, clean environment.

According to Oxfam, billionaires generate more heat-trapping pollution in just 90 minutes than the average person does in their lifetime.

Though Vance is not a billionaire himself, he does have at least one prominent billionaire benefactor and has largely behaved as if he were one.

In the U.K., Vance and his family stayed in the exclusive Cotswolds area, known as "the Hamptons of the U.K." While there, Vance rented a home that costs $10,000 per week, according to The Hill.

This is not the sort of expense that someone living on a $235,100 salary ($4,521 per week) would typically be able to afford. That is the amount that taxpayers pay Vance to serve as vice president.

Such a lavish trip is also far out of reach for the vast majority of Vance's constituents.

In the first quarter, the median wage for U.S. workers was $1,194 per week, almost $9,000 shy of Vance's extravagant vacation lodgings.

The owners of the home Vance rented have since issued an apology to their neighbors for the "circus" the visit caused, The Guardian reported.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.