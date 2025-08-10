Angler shares frustrating video of shocking scene at popular fishing spot: 'Makes me angry'

An angler posted a short but shocking clip of the impact of careless littering in a popular fishing spot in Colorado.

With the overlay text, "Too many cans, not enough fish," the video, posted by fishing enthusiast thebeckster7 (@Thebeckster7), pans over the water to show dozens of cans carelessly tossed into the water.

"I will never understand why people can't clean up after themselves instead of littering," the caption said.

The impact of littering at a fishing spot isn't just an eyesore; it can have serious consequences for the fish themselves and the quality of the water. Whether it's ingesting plastic or getting caught up in it, there are often lethal consequences for the wildlife exposed to it.

According to the EPA, scientists have recorded almost 600 marine species that are affected by plastic waste. This has downstream effects for the entire ecosystem as it disrupts the overall balance of the food chain.

The sense of frustration over littering is compounded by just how illogical it is for an angler to actively harm their own hobby by acting in such an antisocial manner.

Some fishing groups are promoting initiatives to clamp down on littering. For example, the British Angling Trust has the "Just Take 5" scheme to encourage members to take five minutes after a session to collect litter. Seemingly small local actions typically lead to the most significant changes.

A handful of comments shared the TikTok user's frustration.

"Makes me angry!" said one.

Another remarked, "Trash ppl throw out their trash like this. Period."

One commenter suggested taking a proactive approach: "Let's clean it!" to which the uploader responded with reluctance to wade into the water but a willingness to help: "I've helped with annual cleanups before but you're right more people need to take initiative and clean it. I'm down as long as it's not in the water lol."

