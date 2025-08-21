Federal judge upholds fishing ban in crucial ocean haven: 'This is a huge win'

An attempt to reverse a ban on commercial fishing at a major biodiversity hot spot has been defeated after a landmark ruling by a federal judge.

The Guardian reported that the ruling affirms the earlier ban on fishing around the Pacific Islands Heritage Marine National Monument. The current administration's attempts to skirt the restrictions in April were met with fierce opposition from conservation groups. Earthjustice filed a lawsuit on behalf of these groups in May, and a judge ruled in favor of the plaintiffs. The ruling ordered all fishing activities occurring between 50 and 200 nautical miles around the Johnson Atoll, Jarvis Island, and Wake Island to cease immediately.

An attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity, Maxx Phillips, said of the outcome: "This is a huge win for the Pacific's irreplaceable marine life and the rule of law."

Previously known as the Pacific Remote Island National Monument, the monument gained its current moniker in January. It was established by outgoing President George W. Bush in 2009, and the protected zone was expanded by his successor in 2014. The area is just over 490,000 square miles of open ocean, coral reefs, and island inhabitants. The seven islands and atolls within are recognized as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO for their outstanding cultural and ecological value.

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service describes the monument as "one of the last frontiers of scientific discovery in the world and is a safe haven for Central Pacific biodiversity." Protecting this natural treasure against commercial interests is a tall order, but effective community-based actions can still triumph over big-money interests.

While fishing bans can attract controversy, they've been shown to work elsewhere and, crucially, they usually work out well for fishing vessels, too. A more sustainable approach to fishing protects the environment and allows fish stocks to replenish. These stories also serve as a reminder of the importance of backing policymakers and companies who prioritize climate issues.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

In a press release hailing the decision, the organizations behind the effort spoke of the impact the ruling will have today and in the future. Jonee Peters, executive director of Conservation Council for Hawaiʻi, said: "We applaud the court for rejecting the Fisheries Service's attempt to gut fishing protections … which ensures a voice for all those concerned about protecting the monument's vital species and ecosystems for today and for future generations."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



