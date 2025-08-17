Officials extend fishing ban in crucial area the size of 15 football fields: 'Has been the focus of a community-led effort'

The reef was created in 2021 using boulders that were barged out to sea.

Officials in a popular New Zealand coastal town have extended a fishing ban at an artificial reef, in hopes that the reef will further establish itself and the native marine wildlife population will grow.

The ban is in Napier, a town in New Zealand's North Island that is known as the Art Deco Capital of the World. As the New Zealand Herald reported, the existing ban will now extend two more years, expiring in August 2027. It covers all species of fish, marine life, and seaweed across an area the size of 15 football fields.

The reef was created in 2021 using boulders that were barged out to sea as part of Napier's $175 million project to build a new wharf.

Shane Jones, New Zealand's minister for oceans and fisheries, told the Herald that the artificial reef "has been the focus of a community-led effort to build the population of taonga species like rock lobster, blue cod, and green-lipped mussels in the area."

About a mile away from that reef, officials also plan to sink a decommissioned trawler, which will then act as a second artificial reef. This is a common way for old ships to be repurposed — in fact, the SS United States is scheduled to become the world's largest artificial reef.

Artificial reefs are designed to mimic coral reefs by offering protection to marine life from storms and erosion.

In addition to boulders and ships, they have been created with many nontraditional items. The Osborne Reef in Florida was constructed using millions of tires, and it is now considered an environmental disaster. In South Carolina, officials are hopeful about a "smart reef" that is designed using modular blocks that are designed to look more similar to natural reefs.

Once the ban on the Napier artificial reef is complete, recreational fishing is expected to be allowed and popular in the new wharf, although commercial fishing will likely be prohibited.

