Major ski resorts grapple with crisis as winter season begins: 'Has not been the most cooperative'

Ski resorts worldwide are struggling to open and run operations due to unseasonably warm temperatures and a lack of snow.

For example, many ski resorts in Japan are delaying their openings, especially those close to the northern coast.

What's happening?

As SnowBrains reported, multiple major Japanese ski resorts did not open as planned on November 29. Insufficient snowfall is to blame for the delays, and several resorts have yet to determine new opening dates.

Some resorts have been able to stick to their original opening date schedules, but with fewer runs and lifts in operation.

Japan's ski resort operators are hoping for a cold front that will bring snow soon. They're remaining optimistic for the 2025-2026 ski season, yet current snow conditions don't meet safe operating standards to allow early-season skiing business.

"The weather has not been the most cooperative," Furano Tourism wrote on its website, announcing resort updates.





Why are late snowfalls a problem?

The issue of late snowfalls goes beyond ski tourism and local economies that rely on winter recreation.

Late snowfall impacts water resources and contributes to water scarcity in communities. The agricultural sector also depends on water from snowmelt, which affects crop health and food security.

When snow arrives later than expected in the season, it's also a clear sign of changing climate patterns and broader weather disruptions. These altered conditions require new water management strategies and solutions that help preserve natural resources rather than deplete them unsustainably.

What's being done about changing snow patterns worldwide?

Planet-damaging human activities and pollution have been causing increases in extreme weather events and patterns, including annual snowfall.

As a concerned global citizen, you can do your part to help curb these changes by living sustainably and making daily choices that protect the planet.

You can also help others become more mindful of the impacts of abnormal weather and live more sustainably. By learning more about critical climate issues, you can share your knowledge and set a positive example for friends and family.

