Ski resort pushes back opening amid concerning trend: 'Conditions permitting'

No snow in Utah is bad news for local skiers.

Alta Ski Area is known for its 500+ inches of snowfall each year; however, this year, it's had to delay its opening due to a lack of snow.

What's happening?

As reported by Snowbrains, the Utah-based ski resort announced it would push its opening date back — "conditions permitting" — to Dec. 5, making it the latest opening in a decade. So far, there have only been 19 inches of snow in the area, making it impossible for skiers to descend down the slopes as they usually do.

This adds to a trend of ski resorts struggling with snow cover. In the Australian Alps, snow cover was predicted to drop by a staggering 78% by the end of the century. Similar to Alta Ski Area, in 2024, the ski resort Mount Terminillo near Rome faced such high temperatures during winter that not only was there barely any snowfall, but it was even too warm to produce artificial snow.

Why are unseasonably warm temperatures so concerning?

Not only do these higher temperatures ruin the plans of skiers, but they also raise concerns about the pattern of rising temperatures across the globe.

In 225 cities in America, November temperatures have risen 2.4 degrees Fahrenheit on average since 1970, according to Climate Central, with all of 2025 set to be one of the hottest years on record, per the United Nations.

Rising temperatures can lead to droughts, wildfires, heatwaves, and other extreme weather events, which can put lives at risk. Although extreme weather events have always existed, the damage that we are doing to the planet supercharges these events and has a harmful impact on our communities and livelihoods.

What's being done about rising temperatures?

Though fans of the Alta Ski Area expressed their disappointment across social media, most people understood that this delayed opening was out of everyone's control. The resort has since pushed its opening day back to Dec. 6, with the same "conditions permitting" caveat.

There are some technological developments in place to create snowless ski resorts, which could allow skiers to take to the slopes no matter the season.

However, talking with your friends and family about the climate, taking steps to lead a more sustainable lifestyle, and campaigning or voting for systemic change are all ways to have a positive impact on the planet.

