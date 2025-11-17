Worsening crisis puts ski season in jeopardy for some US resorts: 'They're really itching to be up there'

Winter is not far off, but a lack of snowfall in Utah may have ski enthusiasts postponing their trips up to the mountains.

What's happening?

The weather has delayed opening day for at least one Utah ski resort because of low snowfall and warm temperatures, according to KSL.com. The conditions have made it difficult for resorts like the Brian Head Resort to create additional snow.

Meanwhile, the Solitude Mountain Resort in the Wasatch Mountains continued to track weather conditions in anticipation of the 2025-2026 ski season.

"Everyone's really excited," Marc Lodmell, marketing manager for Solitude Resort, told KSL.com. "You see the other resorts opening, and we're ready, and we want to be the first resort in Utah to open. Our guests know that, so they're really itching to be up there."

Lodmell said resorts need both freezing temperatures and drier conditions to help snowmaking operations. Several other resorts have yet to announce their opening dates because of the changing weather.

Why are snow droughts important?

Low snowfall is directly related to the warming climate. Data showed that 64% of over 2,000 locations recorded less snow in 2023 than in the early 1970s, according to ABC News. The combination of warmer weather and less snow leads to a decline in snowpack, which can have severe environmental impacts.

The water stored in snowpack is called snowmelt, which is a source of drinking water for millions of people on the West Coast, per National Geographic. Snowpack melts when the weather gets warmer and fills reservoirs and groundwater aquifers.

Humans are largely responsible for rising global temperatures, which impacts snowfall. Activities that involve burning dirty energy sources release planet-overheating pollution that supercharges extreme weather events, like snow droughts.

What's being done about snow droughts?

Ski resorts have started to get creative when the weather is less than ideal. In Colorado, some ski resorts diverted water from local streams to blast through snow guns in an effort to create better conditions for skiers.

Understanding critical climate issues and creating planet-friendly habits is a great way to help mitigate snow droughts. Reducing your reliance on dirty energy sources can help lower the amount of heat-trapping pollution emitted into the atmosphere, which can slow rising global temperatures.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.