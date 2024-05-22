Photos of subway ad campaign spark negative reaction: 'This entire campaign makes my skin crawl'

"Can't put my finger on why I hate this ad campaign so much, but I hate it."

Ads: They're everywhere we look, but some get under our skin more than others.

A Reddit user recently posted a photo of a JamesAllen.com advertisement on a New York City subway that reads, "Stop acting like a child. Buy her diamonds."

Photo Credit: Reddt

Thousands of people have reacted to the post with negative comments about everything from unsustainable diamond sourcing to outdated gender stereotypes, meaningless concepts of luxury, and demeaning consumer messaging.

James Allen is an online jewelry retailer specializing in diamond engagement and wedding rings. Research shows that annual diamond production generates over 17 million tons of carbon dioxide per year, nearly the equivalent of 3.5 million cars. Diamond mining causes irreversible environmental damage by impacting soil, air, and water quality, as well as wildlife and making an impact to our changing climate.

You can do your part to fight mineral resource exploitation by speaking out against ads like this and demanding greater respect for our planet and people. If you're looking for a place to start, check out the TCD Guide on holding corporations accountable for some inspiration.

Fortunately, innovators are providing alternatives to the traditional diamond industry for all your special occasions. Although lab-grown diamonds do not require destructive mining, they still come with their own energy expenditures and carbon impact.

Consider supporting sustainable designers like Anabela Chan, who makes jewelry from commonly recycled materials, and jewelry companies like Pandora, which now only uses recycled precious metals for its products.

"The entire campaign makes my skin crawl," one Redditor commented.

Another user wrote, "Turn every emotion we could have into profits is what I see."

"A last-ditch effort to save a dying industry lol," said another Redditor.

