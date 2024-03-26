Award-winning jewelry designer makes gemstones from recycled materials: 'Some of the most precious and valuable commodities in the world'

For her work, Chan won the "Game Changer" category at the British Luxury Awards in November 2023.

One award-winning jewelry designer is attempting to change the industry by using common recycled materials to make her wares. Anabela Chan, the owner of a London-based boutique, initially decided to switch to lab-grown diamonds after learning about the poor working conditions in diamond mines.

"These are some of the most precious and valuable commodities in the world, that just didn't make any sense to me," she said to Reuters.

Workers in diamond mines, most of which are located in Africa, often still suffer forced labor, child labor, torture, and other abuses — even after some attempts were made to regulate the industry, according to Human Rights Watch. The conditions in the mines are also incredibly dangerous.

By contrast, lab-grown diamonds like the ones Chan uses for her pieces, are produced without massive human suffering and are virtually indistinguishable from natural diamonds.

In addition to the lab-grown diamonds, Chan uses recycled aluminum from cans, as well as pearls grown using regenerative farming techniques.

Using recycled metals is a win for the planet — although it doesn't get as much negative publicity as the diamond mining industry, the gold mining industry is "among the most destructive … in the world," according to Earthworks. It pollutes both water and land with toxic mercury and cyanide, and according to some calculations, producing enough gold for one wedding ring generates 20 tons of waste.

For her work, Chan won the "Game Changer" category at the British Luxury Awards in November 2023. The Awards recognized Chan as "the first fine jewelry brand in the world to champion laboratory-grown gemstones … and a focus on ethical and sustainable innovations."

Presumably, other jewelry designers who also use sustainable materials might quibble with how this awards show chose to define "first fine jewelry brand," but the upshot is: The more designers get on board with these practices, the better it is for the planet. Hopefully, Chan's work is indeed a game-changer.

