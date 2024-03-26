  • Tech Tech

Award-winning jewelry designer makes gemstones from recycled materials: 'Some of the most precious and valuable commodities in the world'

For her work, Chan won the "Game Changer" category at the British Luxury Awards in November 2023.

by Jeremiah Budin
For her work, Chan won the "Game Changer" category at the British Luxury Awards in November 2023.

Photo Credit: iStock

One award-winning jewelry designer is attempting to change the industry by using common recycled materials to make her wares. Anabela Chan, the owner of a London-based boutique, initially decided to switch to lab-grown diamonds after learning about the poor working conditions in diamond mines.

"These are some of the most precious and valuable commodities in the world, that just didn't make any sense to me," she said to Reuters.

Workers in diamond mines, most of which are located in Africa, often still suffer forced labor, child labor, torture, and other abuses — even after some attempts were made to regulate the industry, according to Human Rights Watch. The conditions in the mines are also incredibly dangerous.

By contrast, lab-grown diamonds like the ones Chan uses for her pieces, are produced without massive human suffering and are virtually indistinguishable from natural diamonds.

In addition to the lab-grown diamonds, Chan uses recycled aluminum from cans, as well as pearls grown using regenerative farming techniques. 

Using recycled metals is a win for the planet — although it doesn't get as much negative publicity as the diamond mining industry, the gold mining industry is "among the most destructive … in the world," according to Earthworks. It pollutes both water and land with toxic mercury and cyanide, and according to some calculations, producing enough gold for one wedding ring generates 20 tons of waste.

Watch now: Solar-powered boats from the Honnold Foundation are making a difference in the Amazon

For her work, Chan won the "Game Changer" category at the British Luxury Awards in November 2023. The Awards recognized Chan as "the first fine jewelry brand in the world to champion laboratory-grown gemstones … and a focus on ethical and sustainable innovations."

Presumably, other jewelry designers who also use sustainable materials might quibble with how this awards show chose to define "first fine jewelry brand," but the upshot is: The more designers get on board with these practices, the better it is for the planet. Hopefully, Chan's work is indeed a game-changer.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.

Cool Picks

Solar Panels
Business

This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary

Bill McKibben Inflation households savings account
Home

This new law is like a free '$8,000 bank account' for remodeling your home — here's how to take advantage of it

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here's a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: 'I can tell you firsthand — it works'

WattBuy save big on electricity costs
Business

Here's how to lower your energy bills in a single click — without getting scammed by electricity companies

Cool Divider
x