Iconic pickup brand shakes up market with new all-electric model: 'Impressive'

Famed truck brand Isuzu will release a fully electric pickup, the D-MAX EV, which it said will "match the performance of existing diesel models," according to Electrek.

The truck is scheduled to roll out in the next few months and is almost identical to Isuzu's gas-powered D-MAX truck.

Besides the switch from a diesel engine to an electric one, the Isuzu pickup also has new e-Axles — one on the rear and one on the front — making it a full-time four-wheel drive system. The D-MAX EV is capable of towing over 7,700 pounds and has a driving range of up to 162 miles (or 224 miles for city driving).

In a discussion on a Reddit forum about New Zealand EVs, one person said about the towing capacity: "The 1000kg payload, 3500kg tow rating are impressive. Often those values are lagging on plug-in utes," they said, referring to utility vehicles.

The new truck is excellent news for those looking for the benefits of an EV and the capabilities of a rugged pickup.

D-MAX EV owners will be able to save money on fuel and routine maintenance, as no fluid or oil changes are required, and enjoy quieter engines. They will also enjoy towing capabilities with zero tailpipe pollution, which will lead to cleaner air and easier breathing.

In fact, when it comes to EVs versus those with internal combustion engines, a study from MIT discovered that standard cars produce roughly 350 grams of carbon air pollution per driven mile. In comparison, EVs only create about 200 grams.

Some people may be wary of EVs because of concerns about the amount of pollution produced during the manufacturing of EV batteries and the environmental impact of mining for the elements required for battery production. However, it's important to note that the approximately 30 million tons of minerals used in clean energy is far less than the 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels (which aren't reusable) taken from the Earth each year.

An added benefit of owning EVs is that installing solar panels can increase the amount of money saved, as refueling with solar energy is far cheaper than charging your vehicle on the grid or at public charging stations.

