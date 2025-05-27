Automaker Geely unveils new 'super' pickup that's unlike anything you've ever seen: 'Not just another vehicle in the market'

"It represents a fusion of advanced technologies designed to transform the driving experience."

Chinese automaker Geely just dropped a game-changing electric hybrid pickup that's sending shockwaves through the auto world.

The new Radar RD6 Super Pickup boasts a record-breaking 620-mile range, lightning-fast acceleration, and enough plug-in power to juice up your campsite — or your neighbor's EV. With its bold design and powerhouse performance, this is no ordinary truck.

"Geely's Radar pickup is not just another vehicle in the market; it represents a fusion of advanced technologies designed to transform the driving experience," according to Hina Dinoo, a journalist for the Sustainability Times.

This vehicle comes from Radar Auto, a sub-brand of Geely that focuses exclusively on electrified pickups. The RD6 platform has been in development for several years, and the Super version represents a serious leap forward.

In a market still dominated by gas-guzzling pickups, the RD6 Super offers a more sustainable — and surprisingly thrilling — alternative. It blends the long-haul endurance of a plug-in hybrid with the zero-tailpipe pollution of electric driving.

The truck uses a dual-powertrain setup that includes a 1.5-liter range-extending engine, pushing the total driving range well beyond most EVs on the market. And thanks to its rapid 0-62 miles per hour time of just 6.5 seconds, it's not just built for utility — it's also built for fun.

Trucks are often among the least efficient vehicles on the road, but Geely's hybrid design offers a new model for how these high-demand vehicles can go green. Despite concerns about battery production and charging pollution, EVs still outperform gas-powered cars environmentally over their lifetimes.

One study from MIT found that gas cars release around 350 grams of carbon pollution per mile, while EVs on the U.S. grid average only 200.

Plus, while battery minerals must be mined, we're currently extracting more than 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels annually, which is far more damaging than the 30 million tons of minerals needed for clean energy.

For drivers, the benefits of switching to electric are clear: lower fuel costs, minimal maintenance (no oil changes or fluid flushes), and a quieter ride.

"As Geely's Radar makes its mark in the automotive world, it raises intriguing questions about the future of hybrid technology in the pickup segment," said Dinoo. "With its innovative features and diverse applications, could this be the beginning of a new era for utility vehicles?"

