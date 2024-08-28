California Police Department announces addition of Tesla Cybertrucks to its fleet of police vehicles: 'It's long overdue'

The decision by police departments and other municipalities to adopt Teslas and other EVs into their regular vehicle rotations is a positive sign for the environment.

Many people are aware of the numerous advantages that buying an electric car can offer, but it's not just day-to-day consumers who are interested in these benefits — police departments are eager to adopt electric vehicles to help the environment, too.

To prove it, Irvine, California's police department put up a playful post on X, formerly known as Twitter, announcing that they'll be incorporating Tesla Cybertrucks into their fleet of police vehicles.

One of the hashtags below the tweet, #notkidding, assures readers that this is real. The tweet itself reads, "Coming soon to Irvine…" accompanied by a dramatic, shadowy image of a Cybertruck with red and blue lights on top.

Cybertrucks are notoriously rare and exciting to spot in the wild, making their use in police work particularly newsworthy for the locals of Irvine — and the buzz is spreading.

Irvine is not the first police department to make this move, either. Anaheim added some updated Model Y's to its fleet, Claremont, New Hampshire's force got police-specified electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup trucks, and South Pasadena, California, became the first city to switch 100% of its fleet vehicles to EVs.

The decision by police departments and other municipalities to adopt Teslas and other EVs into their regular vehicle rotations is a positive sign for the environment. Not only do EVs save owners, whether they are civilians or police fleets, money, but they also play a role in saving the environment.

A typical car produces over 10,000 pounds of carbon pollution per year, according to the EPA, and this pollution is one of the leading contributors to rising global temperatures. EVs, on the other hand, produce no tailpipe pollution, so making the switch to an EV for either personal or professional use keeps money in wallets and pollution out of the air.

"Let's go!!! It's long overdue, considering the number of Teslas in the city!" commented one user on the X post.

In a playful and unavoidable comment, another X user remarked, "ROBO COP IRL!"— a fitting nod to the humorous and community-engaging tone of the tweet.

All jokes aside, while the integration of Teslas into the department will bring economic and environmental advantages, a spokesperson for the department tempered expectations by stating, "We don't anticipate that it will be out on patrol," per KTLA 5.

Whatever the department's ultimate use of the Cybertruck, the acquisition and announcement have already influenced surrounding police departments, potentially encouraging more government agencies to embrace EVs.

