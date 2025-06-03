Advisors sound alarm on energy giants after unsettling trend emerges: 'Underperformed the broader stock market'

The returns of these companies may be indicative of lower yields on dirty energy companies.

Many experts advise that investing in a clean energy future might be about more than just supporting the technology we use to power our world.

Meanwhile, a recent press release from Zacks Investment Research is warning that investors may want to avoid two oil companies in their stock portfolios: Chevron and Petrobras. Both companies are huge names in oil. Chevron operates primarily in the United States, while Petrobras is based in Brazil.

According to the release, Chevron is currently a risky stock because its cash flow has decreased, oil prices have shifted, and the U.S. economy is slowing. Meanwhile, Petrobras's revenue fell and missed estimates, its dividends are less lucrative, and the company is working through political risk.

While these are just two examples and stock positions are ever-changing, the returns of these companies may be indicative of lower yields on dirty energy companies in general going forward.

"Investments in oil, gas and coal underperformed the broader stock market over the last 10 years, while portfolios that avoided investments in fossil fuels altogether saw superior returns," Forbes reported in 2024.

But avoiding dirty energy goes beyond financial performance. As we transition to cleaner energy systems, research continues to demonstrate the public health concerns related to ongoing dirty fuel use.

A 2024 report from Greenpeace and the Sierra Club found that liquefied natural gas terminals in the United States release pollution responsible for 60 premature deaths every year and $957 million in health costs annually.

Utilizing dirty energy also contributes to rising global temperatures by producing pollution that traps heat on planet Earth. The resulting climate shifts can wreak havoc on vital ecosystems and supercharge destructive weather patterns.

Among the many benefits of clean energy technology is that it's creating more jobs than fossil fuel projects. Clean energy jobs surpassed dirty fuel roles in 2021 and continue to grow, according to the International Energy Agency.

Renewable energy sources are also becoming more promising investment opportunities. In 2023, solar overtook oil investments. And the IEA found that $1.7 trillion of $2.8 trillion in global energy investments went to clean energy technologies, according to CNBC in 2023.

Renewable energy investments continued to outpace dirty energy in 2024, and the IEA's 2025 energy investment analysis is set to be released in June.

All told, investing in clean energy stocks may be a wise move for your finances while also helping move the planet toward a cooler, healthier future.

