Experts reveal why unprecedented series of typhoons were 'supercharged': 'Repeated storms have created a constant state of insecurity'

A record-breaking typhoon season in the Philippines — six storms in under a month — was "supercharged" by Earth's overheating.

What's happening?

A study by World Weather Attribution found that the rising global temperature was responsible for the conditions that allowed six consecutive typhoons to batter the Philippines between the end of October and middle of November.

As reported by Carbon Brief, the study showed that the warming of the planet is causing warmer seas and higher levels of humidity, which create the perfect conditions for more intense storms to form.

Three of the six storms that hit the Philippines were classified as "major typhoons" when they made landfall and had wind speeds above 112 mph. The study found that storms of this magnitude were 25% more likely to occur today than in pre-industrial times.

The authors highlighted the challenges of facing consecutive extreme weather events, writing, "With 13 million people impacted and some areas hit at least three times, repeated storms have created a constant state of insecurity."

Why are these findings important?

The human-induced warming of our planet is causing an increase in the frequency and severity of extreme weather worldwide. These events can devastate communities by killing people as well as destroying homes and infrastructure.

Learning more about why extreme weather events are becoming more severe can help scientists better predict what will happen in the future. This can help people better prepare by increasing their resilience to such events via minimizing potential damages.

What's being done about increasing our resilience to extreme weather?

Similar research has already helped communities improve their resilience to droughts, hurricanes, and other extreme events. For example, a climate resilience project in Louisiana is improving wetland connectivity to protect people from storm damage and return the area to its natural state, while people in wildfire-stricken areas are choosing to rebuild their homes using bricks made out of dirt to help make them fire-proof.

In addition to building resilience, one of the best things we can do to prevent an increase in the frequency of extreme weather events is to decrease the amount of planet-warming pollution we emit. Upgrading our homes to smart homes, eating less meat, and switching to electric cars are just some of the ways we can reduce pollution.

