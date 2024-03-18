Restaurants serve unique menu items in Japan to tackle country's invasive issue: 'The presentation and unfamiliar taste were jarring at first'

"I hope our ramen helps customers care about the environment and learn about the problems caused by invasive species."

Eating out just got an eco-friendly boost.

Two restaurants in Yamagata Prefecture, Japan, have found a delicious way to combat invasive species while serving up tasty meals.

At the Seiten no Kaze ramen shop in Tsuruoka, you can slurp on Zarikko Paitan Ramen featuring red swamp crayfish powder and boiled crayfish. Over at French restaurant Bistro de Pon in Mikawa, the fan-favorite lunch special includes crayfish bisque and sauteed American bullfrog.

What do these dishes have in common? They all include invasive species.

"Seeing frogs and crayfish on the menu at a French restaurant is not unusual," says food journalist Ai Yamanami — but incorporating invasive species into delectable dishes isn't just about tantalizing taste buds.

The restaurants source the invasive crayfish and bullfrogs from the Miyakozawa wetlands, where they're threatening the local ecosystem by outcompeting native species for food and shelter.

"I hope our ramen helps customers care about the environment and learn about the problems caused by invasive species," Seiten no Kaze's owner, Kinya Kagayama, told Japan News. He even donates a portion of his restaurant's proceeds to the group of environmentalists that trap the invaders.

Removing invasive species leaves native plants and animals with the food, shelter, and safety they need to thrive, benefiting the entire local ecosystem.



Bullfrogs and crayfish, both native to North America, have spread throughout Japan since their introduction last century. Creative approaches like incorporating them into delicious meals are a win-win for both the local environment and adventurous restaurant-goers.

While completely stopping invasions is the ultimate goal, monetizing removals can sustain control efforts.

"Firstly, we need to completely prevent and eradicate invasive species as soon as possible," said Tomomi Kataoka of the nonprofit Seitai Kobo, which conducts pest control in Tokyo. "That will help us protect native species and lead to fewer invasive species that we have to eliminate in the future."

In the meantime, conscientious eaters in Yamagata Prefecture can pig out to help out. Bring your appetite and eat an invasive species today — your local ecosystem will thank you.

"The presentation and unfamiliar taste were jarring at first, but the slightly salty flavor captivated my taste buds, and I could not put my chopsticks down," said Yamanami of the invasive-based meals. "The toppings were delicious. It might be a cliche, but the bullfrog tasted like chicken."

