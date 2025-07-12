President Trump sparks debate with social media post about gas prices: 'I don't get it'

"It does not come anywhere near explaining what consumers are paying."

The average gas price in the United States is over $3 a gallon as of early July, according to AAA. Just around 20 states currently have average prices falling below this threshold. President Donald Trump seemed to claim in May, meanwhile, that many states saw prices as low as $1.98 — something FactCheck.org said was inaccurate.

Trump (@realDonaldTrump) posted on Truth Social, "Gasoline just broke $1.98 a Gallon, lowest in years, groceries (and eggs!) down, energy down, mortgage rates down, employment strong, and much more good news."

Many drivers wondered where that figure had come from, as the prices they saw at the pump weren't that low. FactCheck pointed to an idea from CNBC.

The president seemed likely to be referring to the price of Reformulated Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending — or RBOB — gasoline, according to the outlet. The product is made to be later reformulated with other components, like ethanol. At the time of the president's post, RBOB was priced closer to $1.98.

But that price isn't what you'd pay at the pump once taxes and other costs — such as for those additional ingredients — are added in. Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis, told CNBC, "It does not come anywhere near explaining what consumers are paying."

While it may not have been intentional, misleading claims like this can confuse consumers. Gas prices have put financial pressure on many families for years now, and inaccurate information makes it harder for consumers to understand what's driving prices and how to plan for rising costs.

FactCheck requested a statement from the White House to bring clarity to the situation but did not receive one.

Meanwhile, many consumers are looking beyond the pump to avoid increasing gas prices. Clean and renewable energy sources, such as electric vehicles and solar energy, can offer long-term relief from the unpredictable costs of traditional fuel.

And cleaner energy is as beneficial for the environment as it is for your wallet. Switching to solar energy, for example, can help shield consumers from rising natural gas costs and the risk of gas leaks that pollute the environment and endanger families. If you drive an EV, you can also save big on fuel while reducing your carbon footprint.

But misinformation surrounds the clean energy industry as well. One TikToker debunked claims that switching to cleaner energy is prohibitively expensive, highlighting research that shows a quicker transition to clean energy sources can lead to greater savings. A YouTube video from EnergySage thwarted another claim that energy costs are rising because utility companies lose money as more people adopt solar energy, a process known as the solar cost shift.

Consumers rely on accurate data to make smart financial and environmental decisions. Confusing and incomplete assertions that go unchecked can steer them away from cost-saving and climate-friendly options. That's one reason it's important to stay up to date on critical climate issues — it can help consumers spot perplexing and partial information.

Some commenters expressed their frustration in reply to Trump's social post, with one saying, "Gas is still over $3.00 a gallon and eggs are still over $5.00 a dozen. #StopGaslightingAmerica." Another wrote, "Gasoline in Michigan is $3.39…I don't get it."

