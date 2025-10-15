Is your home in dire need of upgrades? The government is still giving away up to $14,000 for new appliances

If you've followed any sort of environmental news this year, you likely know that policy changes have deemphasized eco-friendly initiatives. That includes the elimination of many tax credits for green home upgrades at the end of 2025.

Fortunately, savvy shoppers can still take advantage of programs that do still exist and can snag up to $14,000 in savings on energy-efficient appliances.

The Home Electrification and Appliances Rebate Program, or HEAR, was launched under the Inflation Reduction Act, and it runs through 2031 or funding dries up. It allows households with less than 150% of their area's median income to receive rebates on a number of upgrades, up to a maximum total of $14,000.

Take induction stoves, for example. These amazing pieces of technology heat pans via an electromagnetic current, instead of releasing toxic fumes like gas stoves. The current makes induction boil water more quickly, maintains more consistent temperatures, is easier to clean, and costs less to operate each month than gas or electric stovetops.

And thanks to HEAR, homeowners can save up to $840 on a new induction stove.

If that upfront cost is still too prohibitive, consider getting a plug-in induction burner. These require no electrical work and can fit on a countertop, making them ideal for renters. With prices starting at just $50, they also fit within most budgets.

The savings don't stop there. Homeowners can also get HEAR rebates of up to $1,750 on a heat pump water heater, or $8,000 on a heat pump to replace their current HVAC system. Heat pumps, in particular, can create hundreds of dollars in energy savings per year, and Mitsubishi's free services can connect homeowners with trained professionals who can point you toward the right energy-efficient heat pump for your home and budget.

To really amp up the environmental benefits and monthly savings with these appliances, installing solar panels is the ultimate energy hack. By generating your own electricity at home, the cost of running any electric appliance can fall to nearly nothing.

For those interested in buying solar panels, EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from verified, local installers and to save up to $10,000 in the process. You can maximize your savings if you take advantage of the 30% solar tax credit that sunsets Dec. 31. If the upfront cost of buying panels is too prohibitive, leasing options like Palmetto's LightReach program give homeowners the chance to get the benefits of solar energy with no money down.

