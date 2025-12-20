Authorities crack down on harmful items being sold in plain sight: 'This is just the beginning'

"This will take some time."

Storefronts in Sydney, Australia, selling illicit tobacco and vape products are under fire, facing looming shutdowns and inspections as new laws come into effect.

According to The Guardian, after two stores were already caught selling illegal smoking and vaping products, the New South Wales authorities are taking possession and distribution very seriously.

With the implementation of more applicable and actionable laws, NSW Health now has the ability to "make short-term closure orders of up to 90 days for premises that sell illicit tobacco or illegal vaping goods, or that sell tobacco without a license," reported The Guardian.

Australia has seen a significant rise in tobacco and vape usage following the growth of the industry, and it is especially supported by those selling the products illegally.

Without going through the legal process to obtain the proper licenses, sellers can be prosecuted in court and found guilty of illegal possession and distribution — a charge that has now been given far more weight.

Those convicted of "the commercial possession of illicit tobacco [can face] a maximum penalty of over [$1.5 million] and seven years' imprisonment," according to The Guardian.

Many studies have shown that consuming illicit nicotine products has long-lasting and harmful health effects.

The nicotine in tobacco and vape products causes risks to respiration, blood flow, and organ efficiency. Those who smoke it experience lower immune responses, leading to higher chances of illness. On top of this, it has been known to cause cancerous tumor growth and decrease reproductive health.

The National Library of Medicine found that "tobacco consumption alone accounts for nearly 5.4 million deaths per year and [1 billion] people may die in this century if global tobacco consumption [remains] at the current levels."

Beyond the adverse health issues, tobacco and vape products also cause severe detriment to the environment.

As the most littered item on the planet, according to the World Health Organization, the excess of plastic waste caused by the cartridges of discarded tobacco and vape items is an exponential issue.

Dr. Ruediger Krech, the director of health promotion at WHO, detailed how they "[contain] over 7,000 toxic chemicals, which leach into our environment when discarded. Roughly 4.5 trillion cigarette filters pollute our oceans, rivers, city sidewalks, parks, soil, and beaches every year."

The tons of microplastics released into the ground, water, and air all build up to contribute to the ever-warming temperatures of the planet.

Consumers are the ones facing the consequences of such a titanic industry, dealing with pollution and having to pay to clean it up with millions in taxes each year.

Legislation akin to what Australia has implemented is crucial to mitigate both the draining of people's money and the maintenance of their safety and health.

For those who face addiction to nicotine, a call to action is key so that industries such as Big Tobacco and vape are held responsible. Programs to help users quit safely and receive support must be implemented as another step toward a future where such products do not take over the lives of humans and the environment alike.

New South Wales' state health minister, Ryan Park, put it succinctly: "To be sure, this will take some time … but this is just the beginning."

