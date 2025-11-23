Officers uncover stunning deception by shops selling illegal items: 'A serious issue'

Illegal vape and tobacco sales are getting sneakier in one London borough, where some shop owners are now using messaging apps to dodge enforcement.

What's happening?

The U.K. banned single-use vapes on June 1. But some retailers in Hounslow didn't get the memo — or chose to ignore it. According to BBC News reporting, shop owners have been quietly using WhatsApp groups to warn each other about upcoming inspections. One was even caught hiding boxes of vapes on a rooftop after a tip-off.

These products aren't just tucked in vape shops, either. Officers say they are turning up in barbers, restaurants, and even carpet stores. In September alone, Hounslow Council's Trading Standards team seized 4,859 illegal vapes and 3,806 cigarettes — more than £33,000 ($43,200) worth of goods.

"The sale of illegal tobacco and vapes is a serious issue that harms our communities," said Councillor Pritam Grewal. "These products are unregulated, unsafe, and can cause young people to become addicted to nicotine."

Why is this important?

This isn't only about rule-breaking shop owners. Illicit vapes often skip safety checks, so no one knows what's exactly inside them or how much nicotine they contain. That's especially concerning for teens and young adults, who already face aggressive marketing through candy-style flavors and flashy packaging.

Then there's the waste.

A tossed vape doesn't just vanish — it sticks around. Each device contains plastic, metals, and a lithium battery. When millions of them end up in bins or on the street, they add to landfill waste, leach harmful materials into soil and waterways, and waste valuable battery minerals that could help power electric vehicles and home energy storage instead of sitting in a gutter.

More illegal supply means more devices circulating — and more environmental and public health fallout.

What's being done about it?

Hounslow enforcement teams are stepping up unannounced inspections and pulling illegal products off shelves when they find them. Residents can report suspicious shops, and officers follow up on those tips instead of letting them sit in a queue.

Local schools and community health groups are also talking directly with teens and parents about nicotine risks and how to dispose of vape devices properly, rather than tossing them in household bins.

People can help by only purchasing from licensed retailers, reporting shops that appear to be selling banned devices, and recycling vape batteries and devices instead of throwing them away. And for anyone looking to quit or avoid nicotine, free stop-smoking services and digital tools offer safer support than grabbing a mystery vape sourced through a group chat.

