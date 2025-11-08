Company hit with severe penalties for targeting kids: 'A serious public health and safety concern'

A San Diego-based online vape retailer, Vapor Authority, has agreed to pay a $100,000 civil penalty and accept a three-year ban on selling flavored tobacco products following a lawsuit by the city of San Diego. This case highlights how cities are cracking down on the vaping industry, and for good reason.

According to the lawsuit, the company marketed and sold products, including fruit-flavored vapes, after bans were put in place in December 2022. Both California and San Diego have implemented laws designed to curb youth nicotine addiction, which has become a growing public health concern.

The lawsuit also alleged that Vapor Authority continued to sell "kid-friendly" e-cigarette flavors, like Sour Apple Ice, Glazed Donut, and Unicorn Fruit Loops, for nearly two years following the bans.

Vaping has long been marketed as a "safer" alternative as well as an avenue to quit smoking, but health experts say it comes with serious risks, especially for young people. E-cigarettes are now the most commonly used tobacco product among teens in the U.S. This raises concerns because nicotine can hinder brain development, which can affect focus, mood, and impulse control.

"E-cigarette use among youth remains a serious public health and safety concern," City Attorney Heather Ferbert said in a press release. "Nicotine is highly addictive, and flavored products are intentionally marketed to appeal to young users."

And the problem doesn't end when the cartridge is empty. Disposable e-cigarettes have quietly become a huge source of waste. Most contain plastic shells, toxic e-liquid residue, and tiny lithium batteries that can leak harmful toxins when tossed in the trash. Millions of these single-use vapes end up in landfills each year.

Often, they aren't disposed of properly, ultimately ending up on sidewalks and beaches, causing more plastic pollution and increasing the amount of dangerous e-waste entering the environment.

Cutting down on single-use products like these, or ensuring they're properly recycled, could make a big difference for communities and the planet alike. As the vaping industry evolves, so too must our ability to hold companies accountable for their environmental impact.

