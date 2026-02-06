Record-breaking police raid uncovers shocking criminal operation gaining popularity: 'They're being trafficked into the US'

"They're specifically designed and targeted and marketed toward our youth."

The good news is that law enforcement successfully cracked down on illegal vape sales in Milton, Florida. The bad news is that it seems to be just the tip of the iceberg for combating the proliferation of these products.

What's happening?

WKRG reported on a recent illegal vape bust that officials called the largest ever in the state. Over 500 were recovered by the Milton Police Department, and the raid also uncovered unlicensed marijuana products.

The operation took aim at the thriving illegal market for vapes. Of a staggering 29 million product applications, only 39 types of vapes are authorized for sale, per the Food and Drug Administration. That results in 86% of vape products being sold illegally.

"Every other product that the young adults and kids are using that are being sold out of these vape stores are illegal," Rich Marianos, founder of the Tobacco Law Enforcement Network Organization, told WKRG. "They're unregulated, and they're being trafficked into the U.S."

Why is cracking down on illegal vapes important?

WEAR News added more details to the story, pointing to troubling patterns. The police's undercover operation revealed that most of the products were purchased by minors.

"They have cartoon characters on them. They have video games and AirPods built into them," Milton Police Chief Jennifer Frank said to the outlet. "They're specifically designed and targeted and marketed toward our youth."

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

Indeed, critics of vapes argue that they target children. This bust found vapes possessed by users as young as 7. Vapes also theoretically can leverage tech like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to access private information on behalf of foreign actors.

Another issue is the presence of toxic heavy metals such as nickel and lead. That adds to the risk of converting youth into lifelong nicotine addicts. Illegal vape operations are also linked to crime and violence in their communities, like in Richmond, Virginia.

Outside of those concerns, vapes provide a significant environmental threat. Disposable vapes contribute significantly to waste, including the rise of single-use plastics, toxic e-waste, and improperly discarded lithium batteries.

What's being done about unregulated vapes on the market?

Law enforcement and regulators are increasingly focused on tackling illegal vape products in America. Busts like this one can stem the momentum of illegal products. Another helpful step is to create registries to simplify enforcement for police.

Some cities, such as Denver, have gone as far as to ban types of vapes entirely, but outright bans aren't without critics. Marianos suggested that there are federal resources in place to address the problem of illegal products proactively.

"Get the $250 million out of D.C. and to places like the Milton Township, where they're doing work and they're doing good work," he told WKRG.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.