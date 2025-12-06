Attorney General sues popular retailers for targeting minors: 'Our children's health and safety are nonnegotiable'

"My office will not allow bad actors to put profits over people."

A pair of serial offenders was allegedly caught again selling illegal vape products in New York.

Despite having been fined almost $200,000 for previous infractions, Eysa Sharhan and Ahmed Mozeb opened Royalty Tobacco, their third smoke shop in Oneonta, in late 2024, according to a news release.

The Department of Taxation and Finance had revoked the first store's tobacco and vape product licenses in January 2023. A second outfit at the location was shut down in November 2024 for illegally selling cannabis, per the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Sharhan and Mozeb are now accused of selling flavored vapes a mile away. The lawsuit was filed Oct. 23.

In the Empire State, nicotine cannot be sold to anyone under 21 years old, and flavored vape products with nicotine cannot be sold at all.

"Despite repeated warnings, fines, and license revocations, these business owners have continued to ignore the law and endanger young New Yorkers' health," James said. "Our children's health and safety are nonnegotiable. My office will not allow bad actors to put profits over people. We are taking action to shut down this store and ban its owners from the vape industry once and for all."

The release stated that all the stores sold flavored vapes, including to minors.

Children and young adults are particularly vulnerable to the harms of vaping because their brains are still developing. One common ingredient in e-cigarettes, acrolein, causes permanent lung damage, according to the American Lung Association. And disposable vapes can be especially addictive because of how they deliver nicotine.

Vaping may inflame and scar lungs in addition to making it harder to breathe, Children's Hospital Colorado reported. A single cartridge can also hold as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes. Adults who vaped as teenagers have impaired cognitive function, shorter attention spans, and increased impulsivity, depression, and anxiety.

Because of these risks and the threat to people and the environment posed by vape waste — which includes fires in garbage trucks and recycling facilities — officials are cracking down.

The lawsuit noted Sharhan and Mozeb have paid only $2,150 of the $197,950 in fines levied against their first two shops, Pufftopia and Pop-In Smoke and Vape.

"The Department of Health remains committed to decreasing vaping among young people through education and through our investigations like this," health commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. "With partners like Attorney General Letitia James, we will hold those accountable who violate the laws made to protect our children."

