Authorities uncover wanted criminal's operation hidden deep in forest: 'After a series of witness examinations …'

Indonesian authorities are moving forward with a major environmental crime case after uncovering an illegal coal mining operation. According to the Indonesia Business Post, it was hidden inside a protected forest near the country's new capital region.

The Indonesia Business Post reported that forestry investigators announced this week that they have completed the case file against a suspected illegal mining kingpin. He was accused of financing and directing coal extraction inside Bukit Soeharto Grand Forest Park, a conservation area in East Kalimantan.

The park now falls within the boundaries of Indonesia's planned new capital, Nusantara. This makes the case especially significant amid heightened scrutiny of land use and environmental protection in the region.

The suspect, identified by authorities as MH, had reportedly been on a wanted list for three years before his arrest. Officials allege that MH acted as the financier and person in charge of illegal mining activities carried out in 2022. He potentially instructed multiple heavy equipment operators to extract coal from forest land legally designated for conservation.

"After a series of witness examinations, expert testimonies, evidence collection, and fulfillment of the prosecutor's directives, the East Kalimantan High Prosecutor's Office declared the case file against MH complete (P-21) on December 29, 2025," said Leonardo Gultom, head of the Kalimantan Forestry Law Enforcement Agency, per the Indonesia Business Post.

The case stems from a 2022 sting operation in the Samboja Reservoir green belt area. Authorities arrested four heavy machinery operators actively mining coal there.

Investigators later identified MH as the alleged mastermind behind the operation. He now faces charges under Indonesia's Forestry Law. Consequences include a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to 5 billion rupiah (roughly $298,000).

Illegal mining in Indonesia and other places poses serious risks to forest ecosystems, water supplies, and surrounding communities. Conservation areas like Bukit Soeharto help regulate flooding, protect biodiversity, and preserve water quality.

When mining occurs in protected forest areas, runoff and sediment can pollute water supplies. That pollution can harm the health of ecosystems and people who rely on those sources.

Director General of Forestry Law Enforcement Dwi Januanto Nugroho emphasized that the case reflects a broader commitment to protecting conservation zones. This is particularly true for areas affected by rapid development near the new capital.

"This law enforcement effort is aimed at creating a deterrent effect while safeguarding forest resources from ecological damage," Dwi told the Indonesia Business Post. "We remain committed to protecting forest areas from illegal activities."

