Authorities uncover criminal operation hidden deep in forest: 'We will act firmly'

Authorities sealed off multiple access points.

by Christine Dulion
Government officials in Indonesia have launched a crackdown after uncovering widespread illegal gold mining deep inside a protected forest area in West Nusa Tenggara.

According to Indonesia's Environment and Forestry Ministry, enforcement teams targeted unlicensed mining operations inside the Pelangan Limited Production Forest in the Sekotong Subdistrict of West Lombok during a coordinated operation. Antara News reported that the area is legally protected, yet authorities discovered local villagers were still carrying out manual mining inside the forest.

The joint operation, involving the ministry's law enforcement unit, provincial forestry and environmental agencies, and military personnel, found more than 500 people actively extracting gold using basic tools, air compressors, and highly toxic chemicals such as mercury and cyanide. These substances are commonly used in small-scale gold mining to separate gold from ore, but they pose severe risks to ecosystems, water sources, and human health.

"Illegal mining in forest areas damages ecosystems and threatens community safety," said Dwi Januanto Nugroho, the ministry's director general for law enforcement, per Antara. "We will act firmly against the perpetrators while considering social aspects. Law enforcement must go hand in hand with community development to reduce dependency on illegal activities."

Authorities sealed off multiple access points to the mining site, including waste ponds and underground shafts, placing warning signs and crime-scene tape across the forest.

Illegal mining has become a persistent challenge across Indonesia, where rising living costs and limited income sources have driven people to seek alternative ways to survive — even if that involves illegally mining gold in protected forests. But these activities not only degrade forests and wildlife habitat but also endanger miners and nearby communities through chemical exposure and unstable excavation sites.

Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni has instructed enforcement agencies to carry out future crackdowns "firmly, proportionately, and fairly," per Antara, while President Prabowo Subianto has reiterated his administration's commitment to eliminating illegal mining and protecting the country's natural resources.

"We must not be afraid to eliminate smuggling, illegal mining, and all related crimes," Prabowo said.

