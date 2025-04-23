  • Business Business

Hyundai announces game-changing update to critical electric vehicle feature: 'It might save me in a pinch'

by Alyssa Ochs
Drivers can now charge their Hyundai electric vehicles at Tesla Superchargers. 

Hyundai EV owners have access to approximately 20,000 more fast-charging networks to support longer drives and more convenient travel. 

As Teslarati reported, Hyundai is one of the latest brands to gain access to Tesla chargers. While Tesla sales have suffered in 2025 amid increased competition in the EV market and backlash in response to CEO Elon Musk's political involvement, its Superchargers set the standard. 

Now, Kona Electric, Ioniq hatchback, Ioniq 5, Ioniq 5 N, and Ioniq 6 owners can use Tesla Superchargers via complimentary CCS-to-NACS adaptors that Hyundai provides. 

"Starting today, more Hyundai EV customers will have access to 20,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America, doubling their fast-charging options," said Olabisi Boyle, Hyundai North America's SVP of product planning and mobility strategy. "This move improves the public charging experience by giving our customers even more choice. It's a vital part of our commitment to ease America's transition to electric vehicle ownership."

This news from Hyundai is promising because it encourages the widespread adoption of EVs in the United States. There is also talk of Hyundai EV drivers in Canada being granted access to Tesla Superchargers in the near future. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Hyundai's EV sales have risen 13%, and in late 2024, the automaker became the first to introduce a native NACS port with its Ioniq 5. 

Meanwhile, other EV brands have also become compatible with Tesla Superchargers. Among these are Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, Lucid, Rivian, and Ford.

Greater access to EV charging stations can reduce range anxiety among EV drivers and make driving an EV safer, more reliable, and more enjoyable. Expanded EV charging networks give EV owners peace of mind on long-distance drives and road trips. 

This expansion also supports our world's clean energy transition and helps reduce harmful air pollution from the tailpipes of gas-powered vehicles. In addition to less pollution in the air we breathe, fewer emissions contribute to a cooler planet and reduce drivers' reliance on dirty energy sources like gas and oil. 

Eligible Hyundai EV owners can learn more about getting their free adapters on the Hyundai website, by contacting the brand online, or by phone at 800-633-5151.

In response to a Reddit post to r/electricvehicles sharing the Hyundai news, one social media user commented, "It might save me in a pinch when [it] comes to some of my middle of nowhere travel."

'It's good to have more options," another Redditor wrote

