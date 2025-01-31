Hyundai is making bold moves with its family-friendly vehicle innovation: 'Finally, someone is doing it'

"This is a market that should absolutely be capitalized on."

A family favorite is getting electrified, and it could be a game-changer for carpools and rides to soccer games.

Electrek has the details on the Hyundai Staria Electric, the company's first fully electric minivan that will launch in 2025.

Hyundai has been deliberate with its Staria rollout. A hybrid model was added in February of 2024, three years after the platform launched with solely gas- or diesel-powered options.

Meanwhile, Hyundai has been making moves with the ST1 electric business van that was based on the Staria platform and emerged last March. That was Hyundai's first commercial EV, per Electrek.

The Staria Electric, though, promises to turn heads with a sleek, futuristic look that isn't your mom's or dad's minivan. Korean media outlet Newsis reports a production line in Ulsan, South Korea, will be converted to producing the new electric model in late January. That production will expand to Europe sometime in 2026, according to Korean Economic Daily.

The goal is eventually to sell somewhere in the neighborhood of 15,000 to 20,000 of the all-electric minivan annually. That will help Hyundai reach its larger reported goal of unveiling 21 EVs by 2030 and totaling over two million in sales. Electrek reported the Staria will be powered by fourth-generation 84 kilowatt-hour EV batteries.

All in all, the vehicle fits an exciting niche in the EV space for families, one where Volvo has its own play with the EM90. Hyundai has hit on some EVs in a big way, especially with the Ioniq 5, which has been repeatedly breaking sales records. A megaplant being built in Georgia is another promising development for U.S. consumers hoping to access additional rebates.

EVs like the Staria Electric deliver enticing fuel and maintenance savings to consumers while allowing them to reduce their individual contributions to tailpipe pollution. That can play a role in reducing air pollution and slowing the warming of the planet.

Commenters on Electrek were bullish about Staria Electric's prospects.

One wrote: "All I can say is 'finally, someone is doing it.' Minivans are far more economical people movers, more so than full size SUVs. This is a market that should absolutely be capitalized on."

Another reader said, "I am sure plenty of families out there do want an electric van that provides comparable utility." They predicted gas-powered minivans were in trouble, writing, "Hyundai can eat their lunch with this new offering."

