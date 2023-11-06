New images reveal first look at Volvo’s first electric minivan: ‘A Scandinavian living room on the move’

The minivan’s main selling point, other than being electric, will apparently be its interior.

Swedish automaker Volvo has released images of its first electric minivan, which is being called the EM90.

The new vehicle comes amid a flurry of new electric Volvo concepts, as the brand recently announced its intention to become a fully electric car brand by 2030, affirming “a commitment to electrification in preparation for an era beyond the internal combustion engine,” per Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson.

The EM90 minivan joins Volvo’s XC40 and C40 Recharge, as well as its EX90 and EX30 SUVs.

The minivan’s main selling point, other than being electric, will apparently be its interior. Volvo described the concept of the EM90 as being “designed to make the most of the time spent in the car,” adding that the car will be “a Scandinavian living room on the move.”

Unfortunately for any Americans hoping to drive around in a battery-powered Scandinavian living room, the EM90 is unlikely to make its way over to the United States, according to Electrek. Volvo’s two electric SUV offerings are apparently more likely to be offered to the U.S. market, given Americans’ obsession with SUVs.

The car will make its global debut on Nov. 12, at which point it is expected to become available for preorders in China.

The commenters on Electrek were largely positive in their reactions to the new Volvo offering.

“Shuttle services will love this sucker,” wrote one Electrek commenter. “It’s funky. I think I like it. Go Volvo. Branching out to different models and form factors like this; it reminds me of what Hyundai/Kia are doing. Says to me ‘business as usual, just electric now.’ Need to see more of this sort of thing from other legacy automakers.”

“Wish this minivan would come to the US,” wrote another.

“Finally. Somebody makes an EV minivan. The flat roof looks like it could accommodate a good sized solar panel,” a third commenter chimed in.

Photo Credit: MIIT

