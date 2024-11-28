Hyundai teases stunning interior with first-of-its-kind model: 'An unparalleled and distinctive customer experience'

Hyundai has unveiled its largest electric vehicle yet, the Ioniq 9, which features a stunning lounge-like interior, reported Inside EVs.

At the Los Angeles Auto Show, which runs from Nov. 22 to Dec. 1, Hyundai teased its Ioniq 9, a three-row all-electric SUV, which is set to go on sale in 2025.

The teaser of the Ioniq 9 shared by Inside EVs features a "rounded aesthetic," with flat floors for easy maneuvering inside the vehicle, higher ceilings, and impressive storage room and cup holders.

According to Simon Loasby, senior vice president and head of Hyundai Design Center, the Ioniq 9 will offer the "ultimate lounge-like environment. Its nature-inspired, lounge-like interior reflects our progressive approach of how we envision the technology, customer-centric design and tranquility, coming together seamlessly in the future of mobility."

In addition to adequate floor space, the Hyundai Ioniq 9, which will fit up to seven people, will feature elliptical doors and handle designs that will "contribute to a serene and sophisticated atmosphere."

"A typical boxy SUV might have been safer in the market," said SangYup Lee, Hyundai's design head. "But this design exists in the innovative spirit and serves customer benefit, so I think it's worth it to try."

"Coupled with the IONIQ lineup's groundbreaking electrification capabilities, IONIQ 9's spatial innovations are set to deliver an unparalleled and distinctive customer experience," said Loasby.

Electric vehicles have risen in popularity. In 2021, the U.S. had reached two million electric vehicles on the road, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

EVs can save drivers, on average, between $7,000 and $11,000 over the lifetime of a vehicle, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council. With increases in charging stations across the country, new developments in battery technology, and charge efficiency, drivers have many benefits when switching to EVs from traditional gas-powered cars. It has also been shown that EVs are better for the environment, reducing air pollution.

While there is no official release date when drivers can get behind the wheel of the Ioniq 9, the vehicle is rumored to cost around $60,000, according to Yahoo. With tax credits from the Inflation Reduction Act and savings on fuel costs over time, the new Hyundai EV could be a smart investment for drivers wanting to switch to an electric vehicle.

