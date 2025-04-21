Unlikely companies step up with rare show of support for hurricane-hit employees — here's what set them apart

These actions went beyond policy — they reflected a people-first mindset.

Two powerful hurricanes recently tore through Florida's Tampa Bay region, arriving just weeks apart and testing the limits of community resilience. How businesses responded to Hurricanes Helene and Milton offers a glimpse into how preparedness and compassion can make all the difference in a warming world.

What happened?

Hurricane Helene flooded the homes of 14 employees at HomeServices Florida Property Group.

Within days, coworkers helped gut damaged properties and raised $30,000 for emergency needs, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Other employers took action, too. Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside handed out 25 generators and reassigned construction teams to prevent mold damage.

Power Design sent multilingual texts to check on employees and then followed up with volunteers to inspect electrical systems, clear debris, and install backup generators.

Tampa Bay Water, the regional water utility, offered flexible time off and mental health resources to support its team through the chaos.

These actions went beyond policy — they reflected a people-first mindset that helped teams recover faster.

Why are these hurricanes concerning?

While Florida has long dealt with hurricanes, the ones hitting today are different.

Scientists say heat-trapping pollution from burning fossil fuels is warming ocean temperatures, which in turn supercharges hurricanes, making them stronger, wetter, and more dangerous.

The consequences go beyond just wind damage. These intensified storms destroy homes, raise insurance costs, threaten lives, and leave emotional scars.

This trend isn't unique to Florida. Similar devastation unfolded in places like South Carolina, where flooding from Helene overwhelmed communities.

In Cuba, Hurricane Oscar knocked out power across the island and left residents in the dark.

What's being done about the hurricane damage?

Some Tampa Bay employers are using these experiences to rethink their approach.

Power Design is launching a preparedness program with battery packs and generators for workers.

Tampa Bay Water is boosting internal storm alerts and safety communication strategies.

Community groups have responded swiftly to climate-fueled disasters in other parts of the world.

The Pan American Health Organization launched a climate policy to strengthen health protections during extreme events, while the Science Based Targets initiative is helping companies cut pollution and build resilience in vulnerable regions.

Many homeowners also embrace weather-resilient upgrades like energy-efficient appliances and organic fertilizer to reduce pollution.

There are steps individuals can take, too. From building a storm kit to backing clean energy, every action adds up.

Following climate media outlets and understanding climate issues make it easier to make smart decisions.

Tampa Bay's story shows that while extreme weather is intensifying, so is our capacity to respond together.

