Residents suffer major setbacks in recovery process after 'devastating' hurricane hit their town: '[The area] wasn't prepared for it'

Upstate South Carolina is still in the early stages of a long-term recovery process after Hurricane Helene struck the state in late September. Part of the problem is that most of the damage from the storm was different to that seen in previous disasters.

What's happening?

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has estimated the costs of damage and response from Hurricane Helene across the state have surpassed $370 million, according to Inside Climate News. While flooding was the main focus of the storm's impact on western North Carolina, the brunt of the damage inflicted on upstate South Carolina was from high winds, the strongest of which exceeded 70 mph.

Helene's winds brought down trees, damaging numerous homes. They also caused widespread damage to the region's once-thriving tree canopies. Cleaning up the debris caused by those devastating winds is going to be a long-term process.

Saundra Hammond, a second-grade teacher in the area, told Inside Climate News that a huge percentage of her neighbors had a tree knocked over in the storm, many of which fell onto homes.

"It is just devastating, because [the neighbors] had a huge old oak tree that fell right into almost the center of their house and wiped out their kitchen and everything, and so their contractor told them that they could expect to be out of the house for nine months," she said.

Another long-term impact of Helene was a loss of internet connection.

"It has been unstable since the storm, that's how bad it was," said Greenville resident Aléigha Swift, per ICN. "It was just a lot. It was crazy. I've never experienced anything like that before. Greenville wasn't prepared for it.

"We were in Charlotte, probably for about five days, came back. Power still was off. I want to say our power was off for almost a week and a half, and we kind of just toughed it out."

Why is the long-term recovery process from Helene in South Carolina important?

Helene's power was felt further inland than most tropical cyclones. The destruction caused by Helene in upstate South Carolina and western North Carolina highlights the flaws in the notion of "climate havens."

According to Climate Central, our warming world supercharged Atlantic hurricanes this year. According to the nonprofit's findings, climate change-driven sea surface warming led to an increase of between nine and 28 miles per hour in maximum wind speeds for all 11 hurricanes this year.

An earlier Climate Change study published in Environmental Research: Climate found that a warming world intensified maximum wind speeds for approximately 80% of Atlantic Basin hurricanes from 2019 to 2023 by an average of 18 miles per hour.

Hurricanes need heat to get going, which is why hurricane season ends as temperatures drop. An overheating planet is producing stronger hurricanes capable of greater destruction, meaning the recovery process from future, more intense storms will take longer.

What's being done about the impact of our warming world on hurricanes?

It is imperative to reduce the amount of heat-trapping gases entering our atmosphere. Exploring and learning about critical climate issues and then using your voice to fight for Earth's future can make a difference. Talking with family and friends about these issues and advocating for changes at work are good places to start.

