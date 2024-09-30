Hurricane Helene destroys countless homes and compromises critical infrastructure across the Southeast — here's how you can help victims

Donations of any amount can go a long way in the effort to assist communities in dire need of aid.

Hurricane Helene left destruction in its wake across multiple states after the Category 4 storm made landfall in Florida on Sept. 26 and continued inland, devastating the U.S. Southeast.

As local authorities begin to assess the damages wrought by Helene, donations of any amount can go a long way in the effort to assist communities in dire need of aid.

If you're able to contribute, here are several national, state, and local groups to support:

Why are donations important?

According to CNN, Helene is already the third-deadliest hurricane to strike the contiguous U.S. in the last five decades, killing at least 119 people. Officials said they expect that number to climb in the coming days.



The high winds, torrential downpours, and heavy flooding from the storm have destroyed countless homes and compromised critical infrastructure like roads, bridges, and communications along the East Coast, delaying emergency response and the delivery of supplies.



Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said that it "looks like a bomb went off" as he flew over the state to witness the devastation caused by Helene. CNN also noted that over 2 million residents across Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia are without power, citing data from PowerOutage.us.