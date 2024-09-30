Hurricane Helene destroys countless homes and compromises critical infrastructure across the Southeast — here's how you can help victims

Hurricane Helene left destruction in its wake across multiple states after the Category 4 storm made landfall in Florida on Sept. 26 and continued inland, devastating the U.S. Southeast.
As local authorities begin to assess the damages wrought by Helene, donations of any amount can go a long way in the effort to assist communities in dire need of aid.
If you're able to contribute, here are several national, state, and local groups to support:
GoFundMe
GoFundMe, which has already raised over $5 million from donors across the country, has set up a fundraiser to send cash grants within 24 hours to small businesses, community relief efforts, and verified nonprofits dedicated to long-term recovery.
The platform also has a centralized hub regarding Helene that allows users to donate to verified fundraisers for individuals, families, memorials for loved ones, and communities.
All Hands and Hearts
All Hands and Hearts is starting a 12-month program with a funding target of $2 million to rebuild schools and homes across North Carolina and Florida.
American Red Cross
The American Red Cross is providing support to those affected by Helene through hot meals, shelter, emergency supplies, and physical and mental health services.
The organization also helps people find and contact loved ones who may be missing.
United Way
United Way is accepting donations to help with broader relief efforts, but it also has several regional chapters in the affected areas that are seeking financial assistance.
For example, its branch in North Carolina's Buncombe County — which has already experienced at least 40 deaths and is struggling to receive water supplies with closed roads due to flooding — is working with local and regional foundations and county officials to distribute funding where it is needed the most.
East Tennessee Foundation
Meanwhile, the East Tennessee Foundation activated its Neighbor to Neighbor Disaster Relief Fund, which is "exclusively being used in East Tennessee to empower local nonprofits and agencies to rescue and recover their own communities amid devastating impacts from Hurricane Helene," per its website.
Caring For Others
Georgia's Caring For Others, which focuses on people of lower socioeconomic status, has activated its "All Hands Mission" following Hurricane Helene. "We cannot let people already suffering from poverty, who are truly desperate to receive our assistance, face further challenges," founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley said.
Florida Disaster Fund
There's also the Florida Disaster Fund, the state's official private fund for emergency and disaster relief that partners with the public and private sectors and other non-governmental organizations. The fund falls under the purview of the Volunteer Florida Foundation and supports recovery initiatives by offering food, household goods, and home repairs.
Why are donations important?
According to CNN, Helene is already the third-deadliest hurricane to strike the contiguous U.S. in the last five decades, killing at least 119 people. Officials said they expect that number to climb in the coming days.
The high winds, torrential downpours, and heavy flooding from the storm have destroyed countless homes and compromised critical infrastructure like roads, bridges, and communications along the East Coast, delaying emergency response and the delivery of supplies.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said that it "looks like a bomb went off" as he flew over the state to witness the devastation caused by Helene. CNN also noted that over 2 million residents across Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia are without power, citing data from PowerOutage.us.