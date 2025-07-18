Residents sound off on devastating ongoing impacts from Hurricane Helene: 'Silence is no longer survivable'

As one of the deadliest storms to hit the U.S. in years, Hurricane Helene left its destructive mark on dozens of communities. But as the Trump administration continues to roll back carbon standards and regulations, many fear that current climate issues could become even more costly.

What's happening?

On June 18, the Union of Concerned Scientists co-hosted "People's Hearing," an extreme weather public forum in Asheville, North Carolina. This event allowed residents the opportunity to speak about their experience with Hurricane Helene, a storm that wreaked havoc on the Asheville area.

Asheville resident Sam Hartman attended the hearing to share her thoughts on the damage that Helene inflicted on the community. She revealed that in many cases, those most impacted by the hurricane were from communities that have faced economic struggles for years. "We're here because silence is no longer survivable, and because survival should not depend on your zip code, your income, or whether your community was profitable enough to protect," Hartman said.

Hurricane Helene resulted in at least 250 deaths and caused widespread catastrophic damage across the Southeastern United States, especially in North Carolina, where over 100 people were confirmed to have lost their lives from the storm. Many of these deaths were attributed to catastrophic flooding caused by torrential rainfall. Some regions of the state saw rainfall totals exceed 10 inches in just a few days.

Why is the repeal of fossil fuel standards important?

According to a report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, much of Hurricane Helene's strength was heavily influenced by our climate. "The rainfall associated with Helene was higher due to climate change than it would have been without it," the report reads.

Despite the correlation, the Environmental Protection Agency recently announced its proposal to repeal emissions standards for new fossil-fuel-fired power plants established during the Obama-Biden Administration, as well as the 2024 rule regarding new and existing fossil-fuel-fired power plants. "Together, these rules have been criticized as being designed to regulate coal, oil and gas out of existence," EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin noted.

The burning of dirty fuels such as coal, oil, and natural gas releases greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, primarily carbon dioxide, which traps heat and warms the planet. This process is the leading contributor to rising global temperatures, which help fuel the development of stronger hurricanes.

At People's Hearing, Asheville residents and national experts sounded the alarm on the EPA's desire to enact massive carbon rollbacks. "If the EPA rolls back protections against climate change pollution, then we will have more natural disasters like this," said Asheville resident Jesse Korotitsch.

Sophie Loeb, a policy analyst at the Center for Progressive Reform, painted a grim picture of the future if the rollbacks are implemented. "The EPA wants to repeal almost 30 clean air and water rules that mitigate climate change. Repealing these could lead to over 30,000 unnecessary deaths and $275 billion annually," revealed Loeb.

What's being done about these rollbacks?

While it remains to be seen whether the rollbacks of carbon regulations will gain approval, it is possible to reduce your dirty fuel consumption at home. By transitioning to renewable energy sources, increasing energy efficiency, and adopting sustainable practices, you can help promote a cooler future.

Some of these small steps include installing solar panels and switching to electric vehicles. You can also support a circular economy by purchasing locally produced and sustainably sourced goods, which helps reduce transportation emissions.

"Climate change is real, the consequences of inaction are severe," said Buncombe County Commissioner Parker Sloan.

