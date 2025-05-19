Lawmakers consider bills to limit gas and electricity companies' ability to raise customer rates: 'A renewed commitment'

Oregon lawmakers are debating numerous bills to limit gas and electricity companies' ability to raise customer rates.

As the Oregon Capital Chronicle reported, several bills are being considered to curb utility company spending and keep utilities affordable for residents. Social and environmental justice groups support the bills, while monopoly gas and utility companies oppose them.

One proposed bill would require monopoly utilities to meet performance targets before raising rates. Another bill would prevent private utility companies from using customer costs for lobbying, political contributions, membership fees, and advertising.

Another bill would allow utility companies to submit rate requests only every 18 months. Meanwhile, a third bill addresses the state's energy assistance programs to help low-income customers by doubling utility companies' annual contributions.

Gov. Tina Kotek has shown support for the bills. They will remain in legislative revenue and rules committees until lawmakers decide on them.

"What I want to see for the end of this session is a renewed commitment to keeping utility rates low, giving the Public Utility Commission additional tools to do that, and more opportunities to put more of the burden on folks who are using the energy," Kotek said. "Some of the large users, like data centers, should be doing more of their fair share."

These pending bills are significant because utility rates in Oregon have steadily increased for the past five years. Now, electricity rates are 50% higher and natural gas rates are nearly 40% higher than they were.

But this is not an isolated situation. Utility prices have been rising across the country, and these costs are driven by rising global temperatures.

Wherever you live, there are ways to make your utility bills more affordable during all seasons of the year.

For example, you can switch to LEDs to lower electricity costs over time. Another tip is to unplug energy-consuming electronics, such as TVs and coffeemakers, when not in use.

Adjusting your thermostat settings, signing up for a community solar program, and installing solar panels can also help you save money on utility bills while putting less strain on the energy grid and natural resources.

In Oregon, many residents have spoken out in favor of the proposed bills to address exorbitant utility rates.

"Customers have no choice in utility providers and thus have no say in what they pay," Hillsboro resident Ruth Dallas said. "This needs to change."

Willamette University professor Janet Lorenzen testified: "It is unfair for utility companies to be able to put anything they want into their bills as hidden fees. We fought this battle with credit card companies and now we need to do it again with utilities."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.