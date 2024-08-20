Frugal homeowner reveals way to lower your utility bill and keep your house cool this summer — and it's incredibly simple

This hack is all about working smarter, not harder, when it comes to keeping cool.

Ready to slash your utility bill without breaking a sweat this summer? A simple fan trick might be your ticket to both comfort and savings.

Frugal living expert Under the Median (@UndertheMedian) recently shared a cool tip on YouTube that's got everyone talking. The gist? You can bump up your thermostat by 4 degrees without feeling the heat, as long as you've got a fan running in the room you're in.

The scoop

First, raise your thermostat by 4 degrees. Then, use fans in occupied rooms. That's it. You'll enjoy the same level of comfort while using less energy.

"Statistically, you can raise your thermostat up to 4 degrees with no noticeable loss in comfort by just using fans in the room you're sitting in," explains Under the Median in the video.

The beauty of this trick is in its simplicity. No fancy equipment or complicated setups required — just your existing AC system and a few strategically placed fans.

How it's helping

By raising your thermostat just 4 degrees, you could see significant savings on your energy bill. The exact amount will vary depending on your location and energy rates, but some estimates suggest you could save up to 10% on your yearly cooling costs for each degree you raise the thermostat, CNET reports.

Let's break it down: If your average summer electricity bill is $150, a 10% reduction could save you $15 per month. Over a four-month summer season, that's $60 back in your pocket — all while staying just as comfortable.

But the benefits go beyond your bank account. Using less energy means less dirty gas pollution from power plants. By implementing simple changes like this fan trick, we can all contribute to a cooler, cleaner future without sacrificing our comfort.

What everyone's saying

The reaction to this cooling hack has been overwhelmingly positive. Many people are sharing their own experiences and variations on the theme.

One commenter raved about combining fans with other energy-saving tactics: "The thermal grade blackout curtains have kept our bill close to the same amount in all this heat. So thankful. Thermostat is at around 76 and fans going in the rooms we are in."

Others chimed in with their own fan strategies. "Cross ventilation and a ceiling fan," suggested one user, highlighting the importance of airflow.

This simple yet effective hack shows that staying cool doesn't have to mean cranking up the AC. With a little creativity and some well-placed fans, we can all enjoy a comfortable summer while keeping our energy use — and bills — in check.

It's just one small step toward a more sustainable future, proving that sometimes the coolest solutions are also the simplest.

